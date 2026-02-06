‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Episode 4 Ending Explained: Who Fights for Dunk in the Trial of Seven?

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” Episode 4 introduced viewers to a whole new way for one to fight for their innocence – A Trial of Seven.

After Dunk lands in hot water for attacking Aerion for hurting Tanselle, the hedge knight is told his offending hands will be cut off as punishment. Dunk asks for a trial by combat, which spurs Aerion to suggest a Trial by Seven — a rarely used form of justice rooted in faith, in which the accuser and the accused each find six other fighters to stand with them. The side that prevails is deemed more just in the eyes of the gods.

Dunk being the lowly hedge knight he is has to scramble to find people to fight with him in the trial. Thanks to his actions surrounding the Ashford Meadows tournament he’s made some unsuspecting allies.

Here is who is fighting for Dunk and Aerion in the Trial of Seven.

Who is fighting for Dunk in the Trial of Seven?

Dunk

Obviously. He’s the accused so he has to fight.

Baelor “Breakspear” Targaryen

Prince Baelor is swayed to side with Dunk as his seventh fighter after Steffon Fossoway swaps to Aerion’s side at the last minute. Baelor – who is set to become the next king of Westeros – chose to fight with the hedge knight over his own family.

Ser Lyonel “The Laughing Storm” Baratheon

Lyonel is an easy sway to fight for Dunk. In the show, the two took an immediate liking to one another from the first episode. The Laughing Storm is one of the fiercest fighters in Westeros and has no great love for Targaryens. The chance to side with Dunk and take on a Targ is too good to pass up.

Raymun Fossoway

Raymun is not officially a knight when he offers to take his cousin Steffon’s place at Dunk’s side in the trial. Raymun is so disgusted by Steffon’s decision to fight with Aerion that he repaints the apple on his shield – the sigil of House Fossoway – green so not to be confused with his cousin’s red apple. The decision leads to a schism in House Fossoway and decisions on whether to be a green or red apple Fossoway.

Ser Humfrey Beesbury

Ser Humfrey Beesbury joined Dunk’s side after participating in the tournament. He jousted against Ser Humfrey Hardyng in “The Battle of Humfrey” earlier at Ashford Meadows and lost to Hardyng in the bout. Despite the loss he joined the other Humfrey – who he was related to by marriage – to fight for Dunk.

Ser Humfrey Hardyng

Ser Humfrey Hardyng won out at the Battle of Humfrey at the Ashford Meadows tourney before facing off against Aerion. The Targaryen prince jousted dirty and killed Hardyng’s horse with his lance which resulted in the knight being thrown and his legs broken. Despite having broken legs, Hardyng agreed to fight for Dunk on horseback to get some revenge against Aerion.

Ser Robyn Rhysling

Ser Robyn Rhysling is one of the grizzled knights attending the tournament. He is convinced to fight for Dunk by Egg who knew Rhysling’s prowess.

Who is fighting for Aerion?

Prince Aerion “Brightflame” Targaryen

Obviously. Prince Aerion is the accuser and must fight in the trial

Prince Maekar Targaryen

Prince Maekar is Aerion, Daeron and Egg’s father and chooses to fight for his boy. He fights opposite his older brother Baelor in the trial.

Prince Daeron Targaryen

Prince Daeron is Aerion and Egg’s brother. He has no interest in fighting.

Ser Steffon Fossoway

Ser Steffon Fossoway chose to fight for Aerion instead of Dunk at the last minute to try to force the hedge knight to forfeit his chance at the trial by not having enough knights on his side. His decision forces his cousin Raymun to fight for Dunk.

Ser Willem Wylde

A member of the Kingsguard. He fights to protect Prince Aerion.

Ser Donnel of Duskendale

A member of the Kingsguard. He fights to protect Prince Aerion.

Ser Roland Crakehall

A member of the Kingsguard. He fights to protect Prince Aerion.