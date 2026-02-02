‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Targaryen Family Tree Explained: Who Is Related to Whom?

The Targaryens play a big part in “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” Season 1, but it can be tough to track who is one person’s son and who might be another’s uncle.

Halfway through the “Game of Thrones” spinoff series, the introduction of the Targaryens has once again made it hard to track how one is connected to another. With all the white hair and name sharing (there are two Daerons in this season alone!) it can be a lot to sort through. Now that Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) has revealed he’s actually a Targaryen, it’s more important than ever to understand these relationships.

Here is how the Targaryen family tree shakes out at this point in Westeros history.

The King’s Sons

At the time of “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” Season 1, Westeros is being ruled by Daeron II Targaryen – also known as Daeron the Good. The king does not play a part in the first season but a couple of his sons and a handful of grandsons cross Dunk’s path.

Bertie Carvel in “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” (Credit: HBO)

Baelor “Breakspear” Targaryen

Baelor (Bertie Carvel) is the eldest son of the king and the heir to the Iron Throne. He attends the tourney at Ashford Meadows and vouches for Dunk to be a part of the event after remembering facing Ser Arlan in the past.

Baelor is beloved by the people and his turn to reign is looked forward to, despite the fact that he doesn’t appear with many of the Targaryen trademarks. He inherited the dark hair of his Dornish mother instead of the usual white Targ mane.

Aerys I Targaryen

Aerys is Daeron’s second son. He does not attend the tourney at Ashford Meadows.

Rhaegal Targaryen

Rhaegal is Daeron’s third son. He does not attend the tourney at Ashford Meadows.

Sam Spruell in “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” (Credit: HBO)

Maekar I Targaryen

Maekar (Sam Spruell) is the fourth son of King Daeron. He attends the tourney alongside his older brother Baelor and a handful of his sons. While Baelor is beloved, Maekar is viewed less fondly by people – if he’s thought of much at all, being the fourth son of a king.

He did make a name for himself fighting alongside Baelor in the bloody Battle of Redgrass Field during the Blackfyre Rebellion. The brothers’ pincer tactic during the battle earned them the nickname The Hammer (Baelor) and The Anvil (Maekar).

He is not a fan of Dunk.

Baelor’s Sons

Baelor Targaryen has two sons. He chooses to bring one to the tourney of Ashford Meadows and, as the heir to the Iron Throne, his eldest would be next up in succession.

Oscar Morgan in “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” (Credit: HBO)

Valarr Targaryen

Valarr Targaryen (Oscar Morgan) is the eldest son of Baelor. He is also known as The Young Prince and attends the tourney at Ashford Meadows, though is not expected to compete much as he is more directly in the line of succession after his father.

Matarys Targaryen

Matarys is the second son of Baelor. He does not attend the tourney at Ashford Meadows.

Maekar’s Children

Maekar brings a slew of his children to the Ashford Meadows tournament. They all cause problems in one way or another for Dunk and the other lowborn people in attendance.

Henry Ashton in “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” (Credit: HBO)

Daeron Targaryen

Daeron Targaryen (Henry Ashton) is the eldest son of Maekar. He is known by many as Daeron the Drunkard because he spends much of his time downing ale and wine. One reason for that is because Daeron also is a Targaryen with the ability to Dragon Dream – a way to see prophecies and glimpses of potential futures.

Finn Bennett in “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” (Credit: HBO)

Aerion Targaryen

Aerion Targaryen (Finn Bennett) is the second son of Maekar. He is known through Westeros as Aerion Brightflame when around others and Aerion the Monstrous behind his back. He attends the tourney at Ashford Meadows and takes an immediate disliking to Dunk as they continue to clash across the days-long event.

Peter Vaughan in “Game of Thrones” (Credit: HBO)

Aemon Targaryen

Aemon Targaryen is the third son of Maekar. He does not attend the tourney at Ashford Meadows because he is at the Citadel studying to be a Maester. Aemon eventually takes the Black and heads to The Wall to become a member of the Night’s Watch. He is still alive during the events of “Game of Thrones” and serving as the maester at Castle Black when Jon Snow first joins.

Dexter Sol Ansell (Credit: HBO)

Aegon V Targaryen

Aegon V Targaryen is secretly going by Egg and is taken in by Dunk as his squire during the Ashford Meadows tourney. He shaved his head bald so he wouldn’t be recognized as a Targaryen and ran away from his brother Daeron before arriving at the tournament.

Dunk let Egg squire for him not knowing he was a Targaryen prince. Egg didn’t reveal his identity until the end of Episode 3 when Dunk was in danger of being killed for stopping Aerion from hurting Tanselle the puppet performer.

Maekar’s Daughters

Maekar also has two daughters – Daella and Rhae Targaryen. They do not attend the tourney at Ashford Meadows.