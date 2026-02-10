Republican Congressman Calls for Formal Inquiry Into Bad Bunny’s ‘Indecent’ Super Bowl Show: ‘Pure Smut’

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) called for a formal congressional inquiry into Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance, accusing the show of featuring “explicit and indecent content.”

In a statement shared on X Monday evening, Ogles asked for the Energy and Commerce Committee to lead an investigation into what the National Football League and NBCUniversal knew about Bad Bunny’s set, suggesting they helped facilitate, what he called, an “indecent broadcast.”

“I write to request that you open a formal congressional inquiry,” Ogles wrote, “consistent with the Committee’s jurisdiction over broadcast regulation and FCC oversight, into the National Football League (NFL) and NBCUniversal regarding their prior knowledge, review and approval of explicit and indecent content broadcast during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on February 8, 2026.”

He continued: “The halftime performance, headlined by Bad Bunny, was aired live during primetime hours on over-the air-television and viewed by tens of millions of Americans, including a substantial number of children and families. The Super Bowl is consistently the largest family viewing event in American media. As such, broadcasters bear a heightened responsibility to ensure that programming aired during this uniquely national event complies with longstanding broadcast decency expectations and serves the public interest.”

Ogles specifically took issue with the performances of “Safaera,” which he called “a track widely known for explicit sexual references and graphic lyrical content,” and “Yo Perreo Sola,” which he said had “choreography featuring overtly sexualized movements, including widespread twerking, grinding, pelvic thrusts and other sexually suggestive conduct.”

“While the set was performed predominantly in Spanish, it relied on songs whose sexual content remained readily apparent across any language barrier,” Ogles went on. “This language barrier did not mitigate the explicit nature of the material. Rather, it heightened the broadcasters obligation to exercise reasonable diligence in reviewing, translating and evaluating the content prior to airing. I am also concerned that there may be less clarity in the application of existing rules to non-English language content, particularly where enforcement relies on public complaints and broadcaster-provided translations. We must ensure that we hold Spanish language content to the same standards and expectations we have for English language content.”

Per Ogles, it is “highly implausible” that the NFL and NBCUniversal were unaware of the specifics surrounding Bad Bunny’s set, given the halftime performance required rehearsals and advance production directives.

Ogles expanded on his complaint on social media, blasting the Super Bowl halftime show as “pure smut” that was “brazenly aired on national television for every American family to witness.”

He added: “Children were forced to endure explicit displays of gay sexual acts, women gyrating provocatively, and Bad Bunny shamelessly grabbing his crotch while dry-humping the air.”

Representatives for the NFL, NBCUniversal and Apple Music did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.