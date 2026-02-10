Bad Bunny Wipes Social Media Following Divisive Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bad Bunny wiped his social media accounts following his halftime performance during Super Bowl LX.

The latest halftime show has been the hot-button issue of the moment on social media the last few weeks, particularly among conservatives who think the Puerto Rican actor is a poor representation of the United States. That discourse led to an entire separate halftime show put on by Turning Point USA.

Despite some online negativity, Bad Bunny’s halftime show was largely received positively by the millions watching the Super Bowl – although not long after the performance the Grammy-winner wiped his social media.

The Puerto Rican singer deleted all of his photos from his Instagram and unfollowed everyone he previously followed. He similarly unfollowed everyone on X and took down his profile pic there. Bad Bunny still has 52.8 million followers on Instagram and 5 million on X. It’s unclear still why the performer did the wipe following the show.

Bad Bunny’s performance likely earned quite a bit more eyes than Turning Point’s “All-American” Super Bowl halftime show. The MAGA-catering counter-programming featured performances from Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett and reached 20.12 million views on YouTube as of Monday morning. For comparison, the YouTube stream of Bad Bunny’s official Super Bowl halftime performance racked up 28.43 million views as of this writing, though that doesn’t include massive figures from the show’s broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

Viewership for both performances are still growing on YouTube, but the majority of views for the Super Bowl will come in via live-viewing across NBC’s platforms. For reference, Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 halftime show set a new record as the most-watched Super Bowl halftime performance in history with 133.5 million viewers.

Although Bad Bunny wiped his social media, Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin – who appeared during the halftime show as well – praised the singer on their own accounts.

“Thank you Benito for including me in this powerful, important and meaningful performance,” Lady Gaga wrote. “I am so humbled to be a part of this moment. It’s all the more special because it was with you and your beautiful heart and music. All my love to Benito, Ricky and the whole cast.”

Martin added in Spanish on his own social media: “They have to give me several hours to let me understand the tsunami of emotions I am feeling. Thank you @ladygaga, thank you @nfl thank you @rocnation @applemusic and @badbunnypr.”