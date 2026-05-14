‘Euphoria’ Finally Hits No. 1 on Streaming Top 10, Beating ‘The Boys’ | Chart

The streaming landscape is wide and varied, with something for everyone. In the past few months, the Samba TV weekly Wrap Report streaming chart has included post-apocalyptic science fiction, action thrillers, buddy comedies, true crime docuseries, neurodivergent dating shows, black comedies and reality competitions.

Yet for all that eclecticism, the top of the chart often boils down to a battle between two giants:

HBO Max versus Netflix. This week, HBO Max takes back the throne, with “Euphoria” finally rising up to the top spot after three weeks as the runner-up.

“Euphoria’s” viewership triumph comes after a two-week run by the Netflix action film “Apex,” which sadly falls completely off the chart this week. Before “Apex,” HBO Max owned the top the chart with “The Pitt,” as the ER drama closed out its second season with a five-week run at number one.

What’s next in this battle? It might be fighting fire with (dragon) fire. Netflix’s “Man on Fire” is second this week as the action series climbs three spots. And off in the distance looms one of HBO Max’s biggest hits: “House of the Dragon” returns on June 21. Expect it to have a long reign atop the throne.

“Euphoria” tops the streaming chart for this week’s Samba TV Wrap Report

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.

Coming in third this week is “The Boys” on Prime Video. The fifth and final season of the superhero drama is one of just two entries this week that does not come from Netflix or HBO Max. With just two episodes remaining, could “The Boys” break through to the top of the chart?

Netflix owns the next three entries, all of which are chart debuts. The trio starts with “Remarkably Bright Creatures.” The adaptation of the novel of the same name sees Sally Field playing a cleaning lady at an aquarium who strikes up a friendship with a young drifter. Alfred Molina provides the voice of the titular creature: an octopus who narrates the action from inside its aquarium tank.

“Swapped” is next. The animated kids film features the voices of Michael B. Jordan and Juno Temple as two animals who find their bodies swapped. With different evolutionary needs and behaviors, the two must work together to survive.

In sixth place is some true-crime as “Worst Ex Ever” returns for a second season with four more stories of romance gone truly wrong.

Apple TV cracks the Top 10 with “Your Friends & Neighbors.” The Jon Hamm-led comedy drama has been a mainstay in the lower half of the chart since returning for its second season.

Back to Netflix in eighth with more true crime that asks the question, “Should I Marry a Murderer?”

HBO Max returns in ninth with the final episode of “Rooster.” Steve Carrell’s comedy series was a consistent presence on our chart throughout its first season and has already been renewed for a second season.

Closing out the chart this week is Netflix’s new telling of a classic tale, “Lord of the Flies,” a new limited series adaptation of the story of school boys stranded on an island and giving in to their base instincts.

“American Idol” top Samba’s linear chart for viewing

Switching gears to linear, it’s “American Idol” on top once again, extending its streak to four weeks. “Marshals,” CBS’s latest entrant in its “Yellowstone” universe, is runner up once again.

NBC’s “Chicago” duo lands in the top half of the chart this week, with “Med” in first and “Fire” in fifth. Sandwiched in between is “Password,” also on NBC. The classic game show returns with new episodes in June, but audiences were excited enough to watch a Sunday-night rerun.

The Matt Damon-hosted “Saturday Night Live” lands in ninth this week, while the rest of the back half of the chart belongs to “Wheel of Fortune.”