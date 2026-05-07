‘Euphoria’ Creator Sam Levinson Promises Season 3 Chaos Is Only Getting Started

With “Euphoria” halfway through its Season 3 run, creator Sam Levinson promised the chaos was only getting started, teasing an “emotional and thrilling journey” to come.

While the puzzles pieces of Season 3 started to click into place with Episode 4 — including the start of a turf war between the camps led by Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) and Laurie (Martha Kelly) while Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) took a step into Maddy’s (Alexa Demie) world — Levinson teased there would be several “tsunamis” headed for the cast at a Wednesday press event in Los Angeles.

“It’s the roller coaster that keeps clicking up,” Levinson said, with Marcell Rév teasing that with Episode 6, the season gets darker while the penultimate Episode 7 takes a more emotional turn.

Though fans have already been guessing how the rest of the season might play out, Levinson said he hasn’t seen any online theories that exactly hit what’s coming for audiences. He did, however, note that while fans picked up on a sour turn for Priscilla Delgado’s Angel, there is “a little bit more to her story.”

Levinson, for one, has been enjoying the online discourse stirred up by Season 3, which has still taken over X every Sunday night. In fact, the creator keeps an eye on the platform as episodes air, calling the cultural conversation “a blessing.”

“We all dream of making work that people are excited to watch and … they’re excited to contend with the ideas and debate it, talk about it, love it, hate it,” Levinson said. ”We want to evoke a response.”

And while series like “The Boys” and “Stranger Things” have headed to theaters for their finales, Levinson doesn’t see that happening for “Euphoria” given HBO’s “hard and set policy,” though he admitted he would love it.

With fans continuing to speculate about whether Season 3 will be the last — fueled by an HBO post that lists the Season 3 finale as a “season” finale as opposed to a “series” finale for “Hacks” — Levinson said he wasn’t “opposed” to keeping the show going, noting the “exciting world” and great characters already built.

Should “Euphoria” continue past Season 3, Levinson noted he would, however, need to take a considerable break to spend time with his family and find a “fresh story” and a new way in.