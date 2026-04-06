Zendaya says she believes HBO’s hit drama “Euphoria” will be coming to an end with Season 3.

“The Drama” actress was discussing the show’s future during an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Thursday when host Drew Barrymore asked if Season 3 will close out the show.

“I think so, yeah,” Zendaya said. “Yes, I think so.”

Barrymore noted that she needs to know the “mindframe” before tuning in, to which Zendaya said, “That closure is coming.”

HBO has declined to comment on Season 3 being its last.

Anticipation has been mounting for the “Euphoria” Season 3, which premieres on Sunday, April 12. The eight-episode season will roll out weekly on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and stream on Max.

The official logline for “Euphoria” Season 3 is as follows: “A group of childhood friends wrestle with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption and the problem of evil.”

“Euphoria” Season 3 stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, the late Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Toby Wallace, among others. Returning guest stars include Colman Domingo, Dominic Fike, Nika King, Alanna Ubach, Sophia Rose Wilson, Melvin Bonez Estes, Daeg Faerch, Paula Marshall, Zak Steiner and Marsha Gambles.

“Euphoria” is created, written, directed and executive produced by Sam Levinson.

HBO is also set to host a special screening for fans right from the festival grounds on Sunday, April 12 during the peak of Coachella’s third day of Weekend 1. It will screen following the final performance of the night, marking the first television series to show a premiere episode at Coachella.