“Euphoria” makeup artist Donni Davy had just one word to describe all the glam looks in Season 3.

“The S3 makeup vibe: Feral,” Davy, who’s reportedly been working on the show since its inception, wrote in an Instagram caption on Tuesday.

Her post was a photo montage of several characters from the show—including Rue (Zendaya), Nate (Jacob Elordi), Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and more—with different makeup looks, ranging from full glam to bloodied and beaten aesthetics.

Davy’s comments were filled with fans of the show praising the different styles. When an IG user noted that she thought the photo featured spoilers from the new season, which is set to premiere on April 12, Davy clarified that every look can be seen in the trailer.

“No way, Angel, I would be in so much trouble if I posted spoilers,” Davy replied. “They would put me in HBO jail or something.”

Another person noted that they screenshot Maddy’s (Alexa Demi) hair and glam, to which Davy responded, “Her looks are so fierce this season.”

After a four-year break, “Euphoria” is officially returning to HBO screens. Picking up five years after the events of Season 2, the first Season 3 trailer — which nabbed nearly 100 million views within its first 48 hours, breaking a new HBO record —introduced viewers to the new lives for the main cast: introduced viewers to the new lives of the main cast: Rue is south of the border and in debt to drug dealer Laurie; Cassie and Nate are an engaged couple; Jules is an art school student; Maddy is an aspiring talent agent; and Lexi is a showrunner’s assistant to guest star Sharon Stone.





