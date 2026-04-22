‘Euphoria’ Nearly Tops The Titles That People Are Most Excited About | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of April 11-17, “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” remains the top mention at 3.80%, though it is down notably from last week, suggesting some softening after prior strength.

The biggest momentum this week comes from TV. HBO’s “Euphoria” jumps to 2.97% following its season premiere on April 12. Amazon’s “The Boys” also posts a strong gain, rising to 2.09% as it approaches its series finale on May 20, while CBS’ veteran “Survivor” shows a similarly sharp increase to 1.75% as it too nears its 50th season finale next month. “The Pitt” also edges up to 2.02%, following its second season conclusion on April 16.

On the film side, interest is more mixed. “Michael” remains a strong contender at 2.19% leading up to its debut in theaters this Friday. “The Devil Wears Prada 2” reaches 2.08% and posts a modest increase, suggesting stable but not yet breakout momentum leading to its May 1 release. “Project Hail Mary” falls to 1.74%, indicating some cooling.

Sports remain competitive in the overall mix. “NBA Basketball” ranks No. 5 at 2.08% and ticks up slightly in its postseason, while “Major League Baseball” also gains, now at 1.60% as its season is in full swing. That suggests live sports continue to hold a meaningful place in near-term entertainment consideration.