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‘Euphoria’ Nearly Tops The Titles That People Are Most Excited About | Chart

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ScreenShare: A data partnership between ScreenEngine/ASI & TheWrap

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Screen Engine/ASI collects this data via open-ended responses to "What is the one upcoming entertainment release (movie, show, video game, etc.) that you are most interested in watching or playing in the next month or so?" The question is included in their syndicated TractionTM survey, which fields Saturday-Friday each week among over 1,000 media consumers aged 13-64 (Week of 4/11/26-4/17/26).

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of April 11-17,  “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” remains the top mention at 3.80%, though it is down notably from last week, suggesting some softening after prior strength.

The biggest momentum this week comes from TV. HBO’s “Euphoria” jumps to 2.97% following its season premiere on April 12. Amazon’s “The Boys” also posts a strong gain, rising to 2.09% as it approaches its series finale on May 20, while CBS’ veteran “Survivor” shows a similarly sharp increase to 1.75% as it too nears its 50th season finale next month. “The Pitt” also edges up to 2.02%, following its second season conclusion on April 16.

On the film side, interest is more mixed. “Michael” remains a strong contender at 2.19% leading up to its debut in theaters this Friday. “The Devil Wears Prada 2” reaches 2.08% and posts a modest increase, suggesting stable but not yet breakout momentum leading to its May 1 release.  “Project Hail Mary” falls to 1.74%, indicating some cooling.

Sports remain competitive in the overall mix. “NBA Basketball” ranks No. 5 at 2.08% and ticks up slightly in its postseason, while “Major League Baseball” also gains, now at 1.60% as its season is in full swing. That suggests live sports continue to hold a meaningful place in near-term entertainment consideration.

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