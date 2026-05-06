‘Michael’ Nudges ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Off Its Perch | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of April 25–May 1, 2026, “Michael” leads overall at 4.38% of mentions, climbing week over week following its April 24 theatrical release. “The Devil Wears Prada 2” (3.68%) slips slightly from last week’s top position leading up to its release on May 1, though it remains firmly in the conversation.

Overall, films account for six of the Top 10 titles. Franchise films “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” (2.85%), “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” (2.40%), and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” (2.29%) remain solid while “Project Hail Mary” (2.04%) gains traction as it remains exclusively in theaters long after its March 20 release.

On the television side, “Stranger Things” (1.89%) returns to the Top 10, continuing to remain relevant with an animated spinoff now on Netflix. “The Boys” (1.75%) holds in the top 10 leading to its finale on May 20, 2026.

Beyond film and television, “Grand Theft Auto VI” (2.14%) edges up slightly and maintains a firm presence in the Top 10, reflecting consistent anticipation well ahead of its release in November. “NBA Basketball” (1.78%) stays in the Top 10 as the post season moves into the second round.