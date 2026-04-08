Music Biopic ‘Michael’ Moonwalks Into Top Titles People Are Excited About | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of March 28–April 3, 2026, “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” builds on the prior week’s momentum, holding the top spot and climbing to 5.57% of mentions following its April 1 theatrical release.

“Project Hail Mary” rises to 3.25%, continuing a steady upward trajectory as it continues its theatrical run. HBO Max’s “The Pitt” (2.54%) also jumps, driven by anticipation for its season finale, which debuts in select theaters on April 13 ahead of its April 16 streaming release.

Despite its finale airing months ago, “Stranger Things” (2.24%) remains a consistent presence on audience minds. “NCAA March Madness” (1.96%) declines slightly as the tournament wraps, while “MLB / Major League Baseball” (1.78%) dips following opening week interest.

Franchise films continue to hold space on the list. “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” reaches 1.64% as it builds toward its July 31 release, while “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” (1.51%) maintains interest ahead of its May 22 theatrical debut.

“Michael” (1.49%) enters the Top 10 as momentum builds toward its April 24 release. “WWE WrestleMania 42” (1.33%) also breaks into the Top 10, with excitement accelerating ahead of the April 18–19 event, boosted by news that John Cena will return as host.