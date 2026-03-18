‘Project Hail Mary’ Tops Titles People Are Excited About | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub

For the week of March 7-13, 2026, “Project Hail Mary” leads overall at 2.82% of mentions, continuing to trend upward as anticipation builds ahead of its theatrical debut this upcoming weekend.

“Stranger Things” ranks second at 2.44%, also increasing week over week and reflecting continued excitement to watch, despite the season and series “ending” months ago. “Scream 7” follows closely at 2.41%, softening slightly after leading the conversation last week following its late February release.

Several additional films appear in the Top 10, including “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” (1.80%), “Hoppers” (1.78%), and “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” (1.52%).

On the television side, “Bridgerton” (2.3%) remains among the most cited series but slips slightly from last week following the late February rollout of new episodes. “The Pitt” (1.67%) also declines modestly while maintaining a presence within the Top 10 during its sophomore season.

Beyond film and television, other entertainment categories continue to draw attention. Major League Baseball (1.86%) enters the Top 5 as the new season approaches, while “Grand Theft Auto VI” (1.84%) trends upward as anticipation continues to build around the highly anticipated video game release this fall.

Overall, interest remains widely distributed across film, television, sports, and gaming, with no single title dominating conversation this week.