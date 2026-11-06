Stephen King Adaptations Drive $1 Billion in Streaming Revenue. Who’s Making the Most Money?

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Since 2020, adaptations of Stephen King’s work have quietly crossed a significant commercial milestone: generating $1.07 billion in global subscriber revenue across major streaming platforms. While long revered as a cornerstone of cinema and publishing, King’s sprawling universe has established itself as an indispensable asset on streaming, offering both long-tail catalog value as well as high-impact acquisition tentpoles.

Nowhere has that upside been more obvious than on HBO Max, which our Streaming Economics model calculates has generated $407 million in King-derived revenue since 2020. In just a year since premiering, “IT: Welcome to Derry” has become the most lucrative King adaptation on streaming globally, capturing $202 million as of Q2 this year. Even so, HBO Max’s playbook stretches beyond a solitary hit. HBO’s “The Outsider” has earned over $60M for the platform and collectively, movies based on Stephen King IP have driven more than 1.3 million subscriber sign-ups to the platform since 2020.

Behind HBO Max sits Netflix at $247 million, operating an entirely different catalog model. Backed by its massive global distribution footprint, Netflix is able to extract immense value from legacy licensing without relying on new adaptations in the same way. In fact, none of Netflix’s top 10 revenue-generating King titles were released after 2019. Leading that roster is Rob Reiner’s “Stand by Me,” which marked its 40th anniversary this year and has generated over $30M in subscriber revenue for Netflix since 2020.

Amazon Prime Video ranks third with $137M in revenue from Stephen King IP, buoyed by MGM+ originals “Chapelwaite” and “The Institute.” With Season 2 of “The Institute” premiering November 8 and the recent launch of its new “Carrie” series, King IP is only becoming more valuable to Prime Video.

Crucially, the commercial ceiling for King’s work is expanding because the audience is evolving. On the whole, King adaptations have older skewing audiences. Nearly 40% of viewers are Gen X or older, reflecting decades of established brand building. Yet our data shows this catalog is actively evolving, rather than just aging alongside its original fanbase.

The newest adaptations aren’t merely re-engaging vintage fans, they are recruiting the next generation. Both Prime Video’s “Carrie” and HBO’s “IT: Welcome to Derry” register the youngest-skewing audiences across King’s entire adaptation portfolio.

Stephen King IP offers platforms a dual-threat weapon: proven 40-year catalog durability that minimizes churn, paired with a modern cinematic universe capable of driving front-door conversion among younger demographics. For streamers, studios, and rights holders, these adaptations prove that a well-managed rights portfolio doesn’t just coast on historical performance, it drives ongoing value creation by finding new audiences.