Where to Stream Every ‘Carrie’ Adaptation

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Stephen King’s first novel has seen a number of adaptations, and every version of “Carrie” is available somewhere to watch on streaming.

The horror novelist has had plenty of his books adapted for film, but few have seen more than his original. King’s first book was shot out of a cannon when Brian De Palma adapted it back in the ’70s, starring Sissy Spacek as the titular character. Since then, “Carrie” has had a sequel, a remake, and a TV movie all retelling the tale. Now, there’s a modernized telling of the story landing on Prime Video from “The Haunting of Hill House” and “Midnight Mass” creator Mike Flanagan, and bingers may want to dive into all the other versions for comparison.

Here is where to watch “Carrie,” in all its different forms.

Where can you stream all the “Carrie” movies – and the new show?

All of the previous “Carrie” movies and remakes are available for streaming across a couple of different platforms. Here’s where you can find them.

Carrie (1976) – Hulu and HBO Max

The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999) – Prime Video, Tubi

Carrie (2002) – Prime Video, MGM+, Tubi

Carrie (2013) – Prime Video, AMC+, Tubi

Carrie (2026) – Prime Video

When does “Carrie” (2026) come out?

The latest iteration of “Carrie” landed on Prime Video on Wednesday, October 7. It is an 8-episode series that drops all at once on the premiere date.

What is the new adaptation about?

In some ways, Mike Flanagan’s adaptation of “Carrie” is the same story being told in Stephen King’s debut novel. But there are many ways the story is doing new and fresh things. Most notably, the show has been modernized to reflect what the high school experience is like now and how social media has taken bullying to a new and terrifying level. If you think you know Carrie White’s story, think again.

Watch the trailer: