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5 New Shows to Stream This Week on Prime Video, Hulu, and More

From “Carrie” to “Avatar: Seven Havens”

Jacob Bryant
Summer H. Howell and Samantha Sloyan in "Carrie." (Prime Video)
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It’s a busy, busy week when it comes to TV premieres, but these are the ones to really dial in on.

A pair of the biggest shows of the month make their debut this week – Mike Flanagan’s TV adaptation of “Carrie” and the latest series in the “Avatar” franchise – but that doesn’t mean there are not a few tried-and-true favorites making their return. The Fall TV season is in full swing now, and picking and choosing what to watch and when is crucial.

Here are the new shows to stream this week on Prime Video, Hulu, Paramount+ and more.

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Joe Miñoso in “Chicago Fire.” (Peter Gordon/NBC)

One Chicago Shows

Streaming on: Peacock

It’s a big week for broadcast TV premieres, but one of the largest is the return of the entire One Chicago universe on Wednesday. “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.,” and “Chicago Med” all return to NBC to continue their respective seasons and build toward the yearly crossover. Whether you dial in for just one or are a diehard of the entire universe, your Wednesday nights are about to be completely booked and busy.

Kristen Bell sits at a table, champagne glasses in front of her, smiling while she looks to her right
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Quinta Brunson in “Abbott Elementary.” (Disney/Gilles Mingasson)

Abbott Elementary

Streaming on: Hulu

The award-winning ABC comedy returns for Season 6 on Wednesday and picks up the many dangling threads from Season 5. The school managed to survive closure, but now Gregory and Ava have to navigate their duties as co-principals of Abbott Elementary. He’ll have to juggle the new work responsibilities with his and Janine’s growing relationship as things get even more serious for the couple.

Carrie
Summer H. Howell in “Carrie.” (Credit: Prime Video)

Carrie

Streaming on: Prime Video

It isn’t October without a Stephen King adaptation or a Mike Flanagan show, and this week is giving us both at once. “Carrie” lands in a binge format on Prime Video and is a modernized retelling of the horror author’s first novel. For those hesitant to return to a story so expertly retold by Brian De Palma and Sissy Spacek 50 years ago, fear not – the modern aspect and horrors of high school and bullying only add to the story of a young reclusive girl struggling through puberty that also grants her telekinetic powers. Sprint through it to the bloody prom, and you won’t be disappointed.

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Avatar: Seven Havens
“Avatar: Seven Havens” (Photo Credit: Nickelodeon)

Avatar: Seven Havens

Streaming on: Paramount+

Thelatest entry in the beloved “Avatar” series lands this week. After the generational hit “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and its follow-up “Avatar: The Legend of Korra,” the franchise is expanding to explore the next person gifted the abilities to use all elemental bending abilities. The hook this time is that the world is struggling through some form of apocalyptic living, and rather than being loved and revered, the Avatar is feared and hunted for causing all the problems.

Mariska Hargitay in Season 26 of "Law & Order: SVU"
Mariska Hargitay in Season 26 of “Law & Order: SVU” (Credit: NBC)

Law and Order: SVU

Streaming on: Peacock

It’s back. It’s an inevitability. “Law and Order: SVU” lands for Season 28 this week. Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson is back for another season of procedural goodness. Season 28 is not likely to usher in any crazy new developments to the series as a whole, but for those who find the investigations to be a part of their comfort shows, there will again be another dose of the familiar.

Director Matt Reeves attends "The Batman" special screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 23, 2022 in London, England. (Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)
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Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he was a web editor for Variety and worked at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage.

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