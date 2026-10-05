5 New Shows to Stream This Week on Prime Video, Hulu, and More

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It’s a busy, busy week when it comes to TV premieres, but these are the ones to really dial in on.

A pair of the biggest shows of the month make their debut this week – Mike Flanagan’s TV adaptation of “Carrie” and the latest series in the “Avatar” franchise – but that doesn’t mean there are not a few tried-and-true favorites making their return. The Fall TV season is in full swing now, and picking and choosing what to watch and when is crucial.

Here are the new shows to stream this week on Prime Video, Hulu, Paramount+ and more.