‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ First Trailer Reveals Reincarnated Hero Is Now Hunted and Feared

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

The first trailer for “Avatar: Seven Havens” reveals that all is not well for the reincarnated hero.

The latest entry in the franchise continues the story started in “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and “The Legend of Korra.” The third series outing picks up at a time when the Avatar is thought to be humanity’s destroyer rather than its savior. The earthbending Avatar Pavi must team up with her newly discovered twin sister to uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization itself collapses, all while being hunted by enemies both human and from the spirit world.

Play video

“My whole life, I was taught to hate the Avatar,” new character Jae says at the start of the trailer before finding Pavi. “Then everything got turned upside down.”

What follows shows a world ravaged by time and the elements and people worried that a new Avatar has returned. But Pavi soon meets the girl that is clearly her long-lost sister. Together, the two are tasked with restoring people’s faith in the Avatar while saving them from a new coming doom.

The upcoming series stars Saheli Khan as Pavi, Aishu Devan as Nisha, Akshay Khanna as Karthik, Major Curda as Jae, Sakina Jaffrey as Agam, Darren Barnet as Daemin, Dianne Doan as Zi and Dee Bradley Baker as Geet and Ruhi.

Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko return as co-creators and executive producers of the animated series. Ethan Spaulding executive produces, with Sehaj Sethi as co-EP. “Seven Havens” comes from Nickelodeon and Avatar Studios, and there will be 26 episodes in the first season of the show.

“Avatar: Seven Havens” debuts Oct. 9 on Paramount+.