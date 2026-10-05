‘The Batman: Part II’ Pauses Production as Matt Reeves Steps Away for Personal Reasons

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“The Batman: Part II” is going on pause.

TheWrap has confirmed that director Matt Reeves, who helmed the previous Robert Pattinson-led Batman feature, is stepping away from the production for a time due to personal reasons.

“Production on ‘The Batman: Part II’ has been temporarily paused while Matt Reeves focuses on a family matter,” a statement from Warner Bros. and DC Studios said on Monday. “Matt has the full support of DC Studios and we look forward to continuing the journey soon.”

This marks the latest delay on the long-anticipated follow-up to “The Batman,” Reeves and Pattinson’s 2022 debut feature on the Caped Crusader that received massive critical and audience acclaim. In the interim, Reeves executive produced “The Penguin,” with Colin Farrell reprising his role from the film in the HBO show. Lauren LeFranc served as developer and showrunner on the series, which was nominated for 24 Emmys and won nine including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Cristin Milioti.

“The Batman: Part II” has been delayed several times at this point, with the film originally scheduled for Oct. 3, 2025, then Oct. 2, 2026, and Oct. 1, 2027. Now, it is scheduled for Feb. 18, 2028, though that date too could change depending on the length of this production pause. Pattinson, Reeves and the crew were recently filming in London before the pause.

While some fans treated the repeated delays as a running joke, this is the first time the studio has openly acknowledged something going on beneath the surface. More details have not been given out of respect for Reeves’ privacy.

Pattinson is joined in “The Batman: Part II” by returning cast members Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Jayme Lawson and Gil Perez-Abraham. Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Charles Dance, Brian Tyree Henry and Sebastian Koch round out the new cast.