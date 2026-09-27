Robert Pattinson Thinks It’d Be ‘Tough’ to Put His Batman in James Gunn’s DC Universe

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Robert Pattinson is currently filming his return as the Dark Knight for “The Batman Part II,” but he still believes that it’d be “tough” to integrate his incarnation of Bruce Wayne into the cinematic universe of DC Comics characters launched by last year’s “Superman.”

“I think it would be kind of tough to have this version of Bruce outside of that world,” Pattinson told LADbible when asked about merging the two continuities. “It’s one of the only characters — I guess because of the length of the shoots, but also it’s such a specific kind of [style] — the tone of it gets inside you … I remember that happened to me the last time I did it, it took a while. You’re just in the dark, the whole time. Both mood-wise and light-wise, I can’t see anything for like months.”

Pattinson’s “The Batman” was released by Warner Bros. in 2022, a year before the studio announced the founding of DC Studios and put James Gunn and Peter Safran in charge of launching a new cinematic universe for the comic book characters. The plan was realized with the 2025 release of “Superman” and continued with “Supergirl” in June.

Though those two films are anchoring a new mainline continuity for DC Studios, Gunn has maintained that he doesn’t plan to integrate Pattinson’s incarnation of Batman into that timeline. Instead, director Matt Reeves is helming another standalone sequel to the film, with Pattinson returning. It’s currently set to release Feb. 18, 2028.

“Batman’s my biggest issue in all of DC right now, personally. I’m not writing Batman, but I am working with the writer of Batman and trying to get it right, because he’s incredibly important to DC, as is Wonder Woman,” Gunn said last summer, on developing a version of the superhero for his universe. “Outside of the stuff that I’m doing in the projects that are actively going, our two priorities are finishing our Wonder Woman and our Batman scripts.”