DC’s ‘Waller’ and Wonder Woman Prequel ‘Paradise Lost’ Series Not in Priority Development

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Comic book television series “Waller” and “Paradise Lost” are no longer in primary development at DC Studios, TheWrap has learned.

While the series were initially announced a few years ago, James Gunn and Peter Safran, the co-chairmen and co-CEOs of DC Studios, have cautioned that plans for the DC cinematic universe would and could change as their new vision for the comic adaptations takes shape.

Viola Davis would reportedly reprise her role as Amanda Waller in a TV series focused on her character from the “Suicide Squad” and “Peacemaker.” “Paradise Lost” would serve as a prequel series for “Wonder Woman.” But both series have taken a back burner to other series in the DC pipeline.

DC Studios is focusing on the upcoming release of TV series “Lanterns,” which premieres this Sunday, and the Jimmy Olsen series, which has cast Skyler Gisondo and Jimmy Tatro, according to a source with knowledge.

A writers room for “Lanterns” Season 2 has been opened with Chris Mundy and Christopher Cantwell as showrunners, but HBO has not yet officially ordered a second season.

And while the “Catwoman” series was one of several ideas that have been discussed in the last few years, an individual with knowledge said it was never officially pitched and turned down.

The news follows TheWrap’s exclusive report that “Booster Gold” will be revamped at DC Studios. Creator David Jenkins announced that his take on “Booster Gold” would not be moving forward at HBO Max, but the series will still move forward at DC Studios with a new creative team.

The industry’s superhero obsession has rolled back specifically for television series. “Wonder Man” was cancelled earlier this year, despite a Season 2 renewal from Marvel and Disney+ and an Emmy nomination for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. This is a sudden change for the series, after Jenkins announced on June 15 that he had turned in his pilot script, calling it “one of my favorite pilot scripts” on BlueSky.

Adam Chitwood contributed reporting to this story.