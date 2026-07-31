‘Booster Gold’ Series to Be Revamped at DC With New Creative Team | Exclusive

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

It’s been a tough couple of days for superhero fans.

“Our Flag Means Death” creator David Jenkins took to social media on Friday to announce that his “Booster Gold” series would not be moving forward at DC Studios and HBO Max. The writer/showrunner piggybacked off of comments from Mahershala Ali lamenting that his long-gestating “Blade” movie was dead in the water at Marvel Studios and that he has “moved on.”

“My ‘Booster Gold’ won’t be moving forward,” Jenkins shared on Threads. “Can’t improve on Mahershala’s lovely statement so I’ll just apply it here as well.”

The series will still move forward at DC Studios with a new creative team, TheWrap has learned. An actor has still not been cast for the project.

The news comes just one day after Marvel Studios similarly shelved “Wonder Man,” despite the show previously being renewed for a second season. Jenkins responded to that news himself on Threads on Thursday, saying, “I’ve lost the thread. Don’t understand the objective of a streamer anymore I guess.”

This is a sudden change for the series, after Jenkins announced on June 15 that he had turned in his pilot script, calling it “one of my favorite pilot scripts” on BlueSky.

“Booster Gold” was one of the first projects announced by James Gunn when he took over creative control of DC Studios, naming it one of the shows that would be part of the DCU’s first chapter, “Gods and Monsters.”

“It’s about a loser from the future who uses basic future technology to come back to today and pretend to be a superhero,” co-CEO Peter Safran said at the time, while Gunn added: “It’s basically Imposter Syndrome as a superhero.”

The series was set to follow Michael Carter, a.k.a. Booster Gold, a DC superhero created by Dan Jurgens in 1986. Booster is often depicted as a vain, dimwitted ex-football player from the future who, after being exposed for fixing and gambling on his own games, takes a night watch job at a Metropolis museum. He then steals a collection of tech (including a floating robot named Skeets) and travels back in time, using his gadgets to pass for a superhero in the era of such characters as Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman.

Umberto Gonzalez contributed to this report.