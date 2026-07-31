Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Reacts to ‘Wonder Man’ Cancellation: ‘That’s Life’

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It didn’t take long Thursday for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to comment on Marvel and Disney+’s cancellation of “Wonder Man.”

“Word just dropped that ‘Wonder Man’ won’t be coming back for Season 2. (And if you don’t knowww, now ya knoww! 😬) That’s life, right? Everything will shake out,” Abdul-Mateen said on Instagram.

Abdul-Mateen’s comments came just hours after news broke on Thursday that the Marvel Studios series, previously greenlit for a second season on Disney+, would not be moving forward at the streamer. That news came just weeks after Abdul-Mateen snagged an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the Emmys for his leading role.

“I wanted to say thank you to everybody who WATCHED the show, ENJOYED the show, and SHARED that they enjoyed the show in some way or other. The show worked. And that’s my favorite thing about it,” Abdul-Mateen wrote on Thursday.

You can see the full statement below:

Abdul-Mateen stars in “Wonder Man,” created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, as Simon Williams, an actor who tries to get the leading role in a remake of one of his favorite films as a child — all while keeping his hidden superpowers at bay. Simon soon finds himself under the tutelage of Trevor Slattery, played by Ben Kingsley (reprising the role from “Iron Man 3” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”). Wonder Man was created by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Don Heck in 1964’s “The Avengers #9.”

“Wonder Man” was among the more critically acclaimed of the MCU TV shows on Disney+, and was one of the few to get renewed for a second season. As of now, the only live-action MCU projects announced for Disney+ are “Vision Quest” (which starts in October) and “Daredevil: Born Again” Season 3.

“I could see it on the faces of the Youtube Reactors (because I watched along with y’all this time. Shoutout to y’all) and I can see in the messages I get saying how the show reminded some of you not to give up, and I feel it in the genuine love shared when I bump into some of you all during the day,” Abdul-Mateen wrote. “So, thinking of you all today. I’m glad we got to be a part of something cool. Thank you for watching … And uhh … See you at the EMMYS. 🫡✌🏾”