‘Wonder Man’ Canceled: Disney Pulls the Plug Despite Season 2 Renewal

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“Wonder Man” will not be returning to Disney+ after all, TheWrap has learned.

Despite Disney+ renewing the Marvel show in April after strong reception, the streamer has reversed its decision, and will no longer move forward with a second season for the MCU Hollywood dramedy, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap. The individual, however, noted the possibility of the characters appearing in other Marvel projects.

The news comes four months after Disney+ gave the Season 2 greenlight, which had Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley both attached in their starring roles alongside series co-creators Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest.

It also come in the wake Abdul-Mateen II’s Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, a competitive category filled with the likes of Steve Carell, Matthew Rhys, Jason Segel and Martin Short. His nod was the only accolade for “Wonder Man” at this year’s Emmys.

In “Wonder Man,” Abdul-Mateen II stars as Simon Williams, a struggling actor trying to find his big break in Hollywood while hiding the fact that he has superpowers to avoid getting blacklisted. He eventually finds a friend in Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery, a former star whose career has run dry.

Across the season, the series featured a number of Hollywood references and celebrity cameos, including Josh Gad, Joe Pantoliano and Ashley Greene. The series dropped all eight of its episodes in January.

At Comic-Con, Kevin Feige briefly mentioned “X-Men ’97,” which is currently airing new episodes, and “Vision Quest, which begins streaming in October, but made no mention of “Wonder Man,” despite Abdul-Mateen II’s Emmy nomination.

“I’ll be honest with you: Today, we’re mainly going to talk about movies,” Feige said. “We’re mainly going to talk about movies, because that is what brings us as a world together.”

Casey Loving contributed to this story.