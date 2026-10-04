All 16 CBS Shows Premiering This Week

Fall has officially begun, and this week, so does CBS’ Fall programming slate.

It all kicks off on Sunday, with the return of “Marshals” and “Tracker.” Though the bulk of the networks Fall slate is made up of returners, there are also three brand new series premiering as well. That includes “Eternally Yours,” a new vampire comedy from the creators of “Ghosts” — perfectly timed for the beginning of the Halloween season.

Here are all the shows debuting or returning during CBS Premiere Week.

Jefferson White in “Marshals.” (Credit: Cam McLeod/CBS) Marshals Airs on Sundays “Marshals” returns for its second season on Sunday, October 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The series follows Luke Grimes reprising his role as Kayce Dutton from “Yellowstone,” as he joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. In season 2, Jefferson White will reprise his role as fan-favorite Jimmy Hurdstrom, “a good-hearted yet rough-around-the-edges ranch hand who evolved from a troubled criminal into a resilient, proud cowboy,” in a recurring role. “Marshals” will return to its typical 8 p.m. ET time slot on October 11.

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw in “Tracker” (Tyler Golden/CBS) Tracker Airs Sundays Immediately following “Marshals” is the Season 4 premiere of “Tracker,” starring Justin Hartley. In the first episode of the season, “Colter’s search for a teenage boy’s missing father leads him to a dangerous criminal operation at the Port of Los Angeles.” “Tracker” returns to its 9 p.m. ET time slot on October 11.

CBS FBI Airs Mondays “FBI” returns for Season 9 on Monday, October 5 at 8 p.m. ET. Per the official logline of the premiere episode: “After a young traveler is found shot dead in a state park, the team discovers she was witness to an execution of a person involved in a top-secret government-sponsored project. Meanwhile, Maggie struggles to bond with her new partner, Isaiah Green (played by Roland Buck III), and OA adjusts to a new role.”

Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss in “CIA.” (Zach Dilgard/CBS) CIA Airs Mondays “CIA” is the next branch of televised government to return on Monday, kicking off Season 2 at 9 p.m. ET. In the episode, “When a known cartel fixer arrives in N.Y.C., the team tracks him down and discovers the body of a DEA agent. After it becomes clear the case is not what it seems, the team must work quickly to prevent additional murders. Meanwhile, Bill makes a shocking discovery when he returns to work after the death of his father and the team enlists the help of FBI Special Agent Stuart Scola (John Boyd).”

Harlan Coben (Pip Cowley) Harlan Coben’s Final Twist Airs Mondays “Harlan Coben’s Final Twist” rounds out CBS Mondays, returning to start Season 2 at 10 p.m. ET. “When church-going mother Betsy Faria is found stabbed to death in her quiet Missouri home, police initially suspect suicide … she’d tried it before,” the synopsis teases. “But multiple stab wounds and the surrounding evidence point to her husband. It seems like an open-and-shut case: trial, conviction, done. But then, more dead bodies and strange twists lead back to Betsy’s murder … unraveling a story everyone thought they understood.”

Michael Weatherly in “NCIS: Tony & Ziva.” (Credit: Jason Bell/Paramount+) NCIS Airs Tuesdays “NCIS” is the veteran kicking off Tuesdays for CBS this fall, as it returns for Season 24 on October 6 at 8 p.m. ET. The premiere is also bringing back a familiar face for fans. “While dealing with the fallout from the shooting involving McGee’s son, the team investigates a mysterious new threat to the Secretary of the Navy and receives help from an unexpected source: Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly), newly arrived in D.C. to open a satellite office of his private security firm.”

Scott Caan and LL CooL J in “NCIS: New York.” (Cara Howe/CBS) NCIS: New York Airs Tuesdays Next up on Tuesdays is a new “NCIS” spinoff, “NCIS: New York,” premiering October 6 at 9 p.m. ET. In this series, Special Agent Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) returns to his hometown of New York City. When his friend and Navy reservist Jack Halloway is found dead, he requests permission to investigate. Sam gets paired “with roguish agent Nick Schaeffer (Scott Caan), who introduces him to the rest of the team: clean-cut Wyatt Sellers (Shane Harper), bright-eyed Addy Ross (Jacqueline Byers) and hacker-turned-computer guy Sean Sullivan (Devin Druid). As the team investigates Jack’s death, they work together to gather key information that can help find the culprits.”

Mariel Molino in “NCIS: Origins.” (Erik Voake/CBS) NCIS: Origins Airs Tuesdays Rounding out “NCIS” Tuesdays is the Season 3 premiere of “NCIS: Origins” at 10 p.m. ET. In the premiere, fans will do a bit of time jumping back and forth. “In the present day, ghosts from Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ (Mark Harmon) past finally catch up to him, shattering his peaceful retirement in Alaska,” the logline teases. “In 1992, the team races to rescue a kidnapped Randy (Caleb Foote) while Gibbs (Austin Stowell) and Lala (Mariel Molino) deal with the aftermath of their kiss.”

Montana Jordan as Georgie and Emily Osment as Mandy (Sonja Flemming/CBS) Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Airs Thursdays On Thursday, October 8, the “Big Bang Theory” universe returns to broadcast once more, with the Season 3 premiere of “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.” Fans will see a bit of family feuding in the premiere, as Georgie fights with Mary — and “tensions rise when Mandy and the family side against Georgie.” Meanwhile, Connor turns to Georgie when he gets himself into trouble.

Ed Weeks, Allegra Edwards and Jaren Lewison in “Eternally Yours.” (Bertrand Calmeau/CBS) Eternally Yours Airs Thursdays At 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, spooky season kicks off on CBS with the series premiere of “Eternally Yours.” From the creators of “Ghosts,” this series centers on a pair of vampires who got married hundreds of years ago, only to realize that “eternity” is a really long time to be with someone. Fortunately, they have their coven, but problems arise when they meet their daughter’s new boyfriend.

Wendell Pierce, Carrie Preston and Carra Patterson in Elsbeth.” (Michael Parmelee/CBS) Elsbeth Airs Thursdays Next up on Thursdays is the Season 4 return of “Elsbeth” at 9 p.m. ET. Here’s what to expect in the season premiere: “Elsbeth crosses paths with renowned marriage counselor Serena Collyer (Nicole Scherzinger), whose cool demeanor hides a murderous and messy passion. Also, Teddy sets a wedding date.”

Mike Colter, Ella Stiller and Rachel Keller in “Cupertino.” (Elizabeth Fisher/CBS) Cupertino Airs Thursdays Thursdays are getting a double dose of newcomers, as the series premiere of “Cupertino” airs at 10 p.m. ET. The series stars stars Mike Colter and Rachel Keller as lawyers Michael Price and Olivia Siffre, who are wrongfully terminated from a tech start-up, and team up to start their own law firm. Together, they “represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite and fight back in a high-stakes battle against the Goliaths of Silicon Valley.”

Ben McKenzie as Sheriff Jim Wade and Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox in “Sheriff’s Country” (Credit: John Medland/CBS) Sheriff Country Airs Fridays CBS Fridays kick off at 8 p.m. ET with the Season 2 premiere of “Sheriff Country,” starring Morena Baccarin. The premiere also brings her real-life husband Ben Mackenzie as a guest star. “As Sheriff Mickey Fox struggles to process a shocking revelation about her family, she races to save a troubled young woman whose descent into a dangerous criminal operation uncovers a growing threat to all of Edgewater,” the synopsis says. “Ben McKenzie guest stars as Sheriff Wade, a neighboring sheriff who is called in to assist Sheriff Mickey, and has a few secrets of his own.”

“Fire Country” (Credit: CBS) Fire Country Airs Fridays “Fire Country” returns October 9 as well, kicking off Season 5 at 9 p.m. ET. Per the synopsis: “As Edgewater celebrates its annual Founders’ Day festival, a catastrophic sinkhole opens beneath Main Street, trapping residents underground and forcing Station 42 into a high-stakes rescue. Meanwhile, a mysterious former firefighter arrives in Edgewater.”

Donnie Wahlberg reprises his role as Danny Reagan in “Boston Blue.” (John Paul Filo/CBS) Boston Blue Airs Fridays Fridays finish up with “Boston Blue,” kicking off Season 2 at 10 p.m. ET. To start the season, Danny and Lena must race to stop a copycat killer emulating the Boston Strangler: “As panic grips the city, Jonah and Sean, fresh off their rookie year, as well as Henry Reagan, jump in to help Danny and Lena track down and arrest the killer. Also, Danny faces a career-defining promotion while Lena uncovers a lead that could link the attack on Detective Rodgers to a powerful figure.”