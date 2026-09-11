‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Noah Reid to Headline ‘Sheriff Country’ Medical Spinoff at CBS

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Noah Reid is scrubbing into “Sheriff Country.” The “Schitt’s Creek” and “Interview With the Vampire” alum will guest star on Season 2 of the CBS police procedural, and potentially be a series regular in the medical drama spinoff in development at the broadcast network, TheWrap has learned.

Reid will play Dr. Hudson “Hud” Henshaw, chief of emergency medicine at Edgewater Memorial Hospital, also known as “Edge Med.”

“Charming and quick-witted but rough-around-the-edges, Hud was born and raised in the outlaw hinterland known as Deadwater. He is the proud son of convicted felons, yet refused to take the family’s drug money to pay for medical school. He is a passionate doctor who embodies his oath to ‘first do no harm,’ yet is not one to shy away from a good bar fight. A man deeply committed to the community he grew up in, he is a restless soul all the same,” per the official character description.

The still-untitled medical drama would mark the third series in the CBS franchise that began with “Fire Country,” from co-creators Max Thieriot, Tony Phelan and Joan Rater. Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed also serve as executive producers on the CBS Studios-produced shows.

Reid broke out as Patrick on the beloved comedy series “Schitt’s Creek.” He received a Screen Actors Guild award alongside his castmates and was nominated three times for a Canadian Screen Award, winning the award for Best Supporting Actor/TV comedy once. He last starred in Brian Watkins’ “Outer Range” opposite Josh Brolin and Imogen Poots and in Season 3 of “Interview With the Vampire,” dubbed “The Vampire Lestat.” He is also set to star in the Canadian horror drama “Yaga,” opposite Carrie-Anne Moss and “Heated Rivalry” star Hudson Williams.

He is repped by Andrew Olson at Circle Management & Production and Pam Winter at GGA.

“Sheriff Country” and “Fire Country” return with new seasons Oct. 9 on CBS.