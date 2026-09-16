‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White to Reprise Role in ‘Marshals’ Season 2

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“Marshals” is recruiting a fan-favorite “Yellowstone” character for Season 2. Jefferson White will reprise his role as Jimmy Hurdstrom in the CBS spinoff series, joining Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) in a recurring capacity, the network announced during its 2026 virtual press day.

“I’m thrilled to dive into the world of ‘Marshals’ and continue exploring the American West,” White said in a statement. “The cast and crew are stacked full of my favorite actors and filmmakers, and I’m honored to join them. Jimmy and I have been through a lot together, and I can’t wait to see what’s next for us.”

Jimmy was first introduced on “Yellowstone” and was a key role alongside the Dutton family drama. He is a “good-hearted yet rough-around-the-edges ranch hand who evolved from a troubled criminal into a resilient, proud cowboy,” per his character description.

Beyond “Yellowstone,” White has appeared in “The Alienist,” “House of Cards,” “Manhattan,” “The Americans,” “Elementary,” “Blue Bloods” and “How to Get Away With Murder.” In film, he most recently starred in “Civil War” alongside Kirsten Dunst and “Eileen” with Anne Hathaway. He will next star as Lee Harvey Oswald in the upcoming JFK film “November 1963” and in “Rambo” with Noah Centineo. He is repped is repped by Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Feldman, Rogal, Shikora & Clark, INC, Principal Entertainment LA and Gersh.

“Marshals” stars Grimes as Kayce as he joins an elite unite of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to solve complex cases in his Montana home base. The show averaged 19.3 million viewers in delayed L+35 Nielsen data, overtaking “Tracker” as the no. 1 scripted series on broadcast TV.

The show is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Freidman, Grimes and Keith Cox. Hudnut also serves as showrunner.

“Marshals” Season 2 premieres Oct. 4 on “CBS” and streams the next day on Paramount+.