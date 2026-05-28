‘Marshals’ Overtakes ‘Tracker’ as Broadcast’s Top Show for the 2025-26 Season

Final numbers for the 2026-27 TV season are in, and CBS’ “Marshals” has officially eclipsed “Tracker” as the top broadcast series.

The “Yellowstone” spinoff tallied 20.7 million viewers across CBS and Paramount+, according to Nielsen live-plus-35-day multiplatform figures for the 2025-26 season, soaring well beyond the 16.4 million viewers averaged by Justin Hartley-led “Tracker,” which previously stood as the No. 1 broadcast show.

While “Marshals” took the crown on the broadcast side, it didn’t bring in quite enough viewership to trump Netflix’s massive releases. Unsurprisingly, “Stranger Things” was the season’s most-watched show across linear and streaming, with the series averaging 32.9 million viewers, with limited murder mystery series “His & Hers” trailing behind with 25.6 million viewers.

“Marshals” broke up Netflix’s domination, with “Tracker” coming in as the No. 3 multiplatform series while Netflix’s “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” trailed just behind “Marshals” with 20.6 million viewers.

Following in the pattern, Netflix and CBS dominated the season’s top 10 multiplatform releases, with “Landman” coming behind the Diddy doc with 19.8 million viewers while “Bridgerton” landed in the No. 6 spot on the list with 18.3 million viewers. “Tracker” came next, and was followed by ABC’s “High Potential,” which logged 16 million viewers, as well as “The Pitt” with 13.8 million viewers. “Monster: The Ed Gein Story” rounded out the top 10 with 13.4 million viewers.

On the broadcast rankings, “High Potential” took the No. 3 spot, while “Matlock” took the No. 4 spot with 11.5 million viewers and “Sheriff Country” came next with 10.8 million viewers.

The rest of the broadcast top 10 was filled out by “The Rookie with 10.6 million viewers, “Ghosts” with 10.5 million viewers, “Will Trent” with 10.4 million, “NCIS” with 10 million and “Chicago Fire” with 9.9 million viewers, nearly tying with “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.”

All in all, CBS was home to eight series in the top 25 multiplatform series, and was home to six of the top 10 broadcast series.