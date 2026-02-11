The Super Bowl Dominated Audience Attention Ahead of the Big Game | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

Leading up to Sunday’s game, the Super Bowl captured 10% of total mentions. Nothing else approached its level of interest for the week of Jan. 31 – Feb. 6.

Among television series, Netflix’s “Stranger Things” ranked second overall at 4% of mentions, followed closely by “Bridgerton” at 3.7%, which posted a week-over-week increase as the fourth season kicked off Jan. 29. The 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games also gained momentum, rising to 3.2% of mentions as the event kicked off this past weekend.

Mid-tier television titles showed broadly positive movement. “Fallout” (2.6%) and “Landman” (2.2%) both posted increases, suggesting sustained engagement. “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” is at 1.5% a few weeks into its premiere season, reflecting interest in the expanding “Game of Thrones” universe.

On the film side, “Avatar: Fire and Ash” (2.20%) and “Wicked: For Good” (1.67%) remained present, with mixed week-over-week movement. “Scream 7” rounded out the Top 10 at 1.4%, posting a gain ahead of its release on Feb. 27.