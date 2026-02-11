Home > Commentary & Analysis > Data Analysis

The Super Bowl Dominated Audience Attention Ahead of the Big Game | Chart

ScreenShare: A data partnership between ScreenEngine/ASI & TheWrap

Screen Engine/ASI collects this data via open-ended responses to "What is the one upcoming entertainment release (movie, show, video game, etc.) that you are most interested in watching or playing in the next month or so?" The question is included in their syndicated TractionTM survey, which fields Saturday-Friday each week among over 1,000 media consumers aged 13-64 (Week of 1/31/26-2/6/26).

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

Leading up to Sunday’s game, the Super Bowl captured 10% of total mentions. Nothing else approached its level of interest for the week of Jan. 31 – Feb. 6. 

Among television series, Netflix’s “Stranger Things” ranked second overall at 4% of mentions, followed closely by “Bridgerton” at 3.7%, which posted a week-over-week increase as the fourth season kicked off Jan. 29. The 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games also gained momentum, rising to 3.2% of mentions as the event kicked off this past weekend.

Mid-tier television titles showed broadly positive movement. “Fallout” (2.6%) and “Landman” (2.2%) both posted increases, suggesting sustained engagement. “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” is at 1.5% a few weeks into its premiere season, reflecting interest in the expanding “Game of Thrones” universe.

On the film side, “Avatar: Fire and Ash” (2.20%) and “Wicked: For Good” (1.67%) remained present, with mixed week-over-week movement. “Scream 7” rounded out the Top 10 at 1.4%, posting a gain ahead of its release on Feb. 27.

