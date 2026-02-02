‘Mandalorian & Grogu,’ ‘Scream 7,’ Spielberg’s ‘Disclosure Day’ Among Super Bowl LX Movie Trailers

“Star Wars,” Steven Spielberg’s aliens and the minions are getting ready for the big game.

Several studios plan to drop trailers for their upcoming releases when the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots face off in Super Bowl LX on Sunday in Santa Clara.

In terms of trailers, Disney will release a spot for “The Mandalorian & Grogu,” the first “Star Wars” movie to be released theatrically since 2019’s “The Rise of Skywalker.” The company may also release spots for Pixar’s “Hoppers” and “Toy Story 5.”

Marvel Studios has been benched and won’t play during the game despite having “Avengers: Doomsday” and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” with Sony on the calendar. Sony is sitting out the game as well.

Paramount will drop a trailer for “Scream 7,” which opens Feb. 27. The studio has historically performed well during the Super Bowl. Last year, Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” spot helped fuel a record Memorial Day weekend with a series-best $79 million four-day opening and $197.4 million domestic total.

After sitting out the big game for a decade, Lionsgate will release a spot for “Michael,” the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic from director Antoine Fuqua opening on April 24. The studio last ran a Super Bowl spot in 2016 for “Gods of Egypt” and also promoted “The Hunger Games” during the 2012 game.

Universal has several trailers lined up: Steven Spielberg’s alien thriller “Disclosure Day,” Nintendo’s “Super Mario Galaxy Movie” and “Minions 3.”

Along with Sony, Netflix, Apple Original Films, Amazon MGM Studios and Warner Bros. are sitting out the game on the feature film side, though DC Studios will tease “Supergirl” during the Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet.

The Super Bowl reaches a massive audience but studios face steep costs. NBC has sought between $7 million and more than $10 million for 30 seconds of ad time, up from last year’s estimated $7.5 million to $8 million for a 30-second spot.

Super Bowl LX airs Feb. 8 on NBC, Telemundo and Peacock.