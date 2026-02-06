The Best 2026 Super Bowl Commercials You Can Watch Right Now

It’s the Friday before Super Bowl Sunday, which means most of the Big Game’s biggest ads have been out for a week now.

Still, it’s a time-honored tradition for football fans and their less sporty compatriots to bond over the best in commercial advertising, whether that’s between plays day-of or a few days early. For 2026, celebrities like Laura Dern, Guy Fieri, Ben Affleck, Lady Gaga, Keegan-Michael Key, Post Malone, Melissa McCarthy, Sabrina Carpenter and Bowen Yang have already begun going viral for their respective ad spots.

And you never know — perhaps the biggest surprises are still to come. Check out the best Super Bowl LX ads the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots have to offer, below:

Anthropic and ClaudeAI

Chris Hemsworth for Amazon Alexa+

Guy Fieri for Bosch

Post Malone and Shane Gillis for Bud Light

Budweiser

Dove

Ben Affleck and “Friends” reunion for Dunkin’ Donuts

Melissa McCarthy for e.l.f

Eos “Is It Cake?”

Kendall Jenner for Fanatics Sportsbook

Ludacris for Frank’s RedHot

“Jurassic Park” and Xfinity

George Clooney for GrubHub

Andy Samberg for Hellman’s

Ben Stiller and Benson Boone for InstaCart

Paige DeSorbo for Kinder Bueno

Andy Cohen for Nerds

Kathryn Hahn for Oikos

“The Choice” for Pepsi

Sabrina Carpenter for Pringles

William Shatner for Raisin Bran

“The Office” star Brian Baumgartner for Ramp

Jon Hamm, Scarlett Johannson and Bowen Yang for Ritz

Lady Gaga for Rocket and Redfin

Sofia Vergara for Sketchers

Emma Stone for Squarespace

Hailee Steinfeld, Keegan-Michael Key and Danny McBride for State Farm

Svedka AI ad

Toyota Rav 4

Adrian Brody for TurboTax

Matthew McConaughey, Bradley Cooper and Parker Posey for Uber Eats