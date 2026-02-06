Home > Culture & Lifestyle > Sports

The Best 2026 Super Bowl Commercials You Can Watch Right Now

Check out ads featuring Guy Fieri, Ben Affleck, Lady Gaga and even a “Jurassic Park” reunion ahead of Sunday’s Big Game between the Seahawks and Patriots

JD Knapp
and
sabrina-carpenter-super-bowl-commercial-pringles
Sabrina Carpenter in the Pringles Super Bowl commercial (Pringles/YouTube)

It’s the Friday before Super Bowl Sunday, which means most of the Big Game’s biggest ads have been out for a week now.

Still, it’s a time-honored tradition for football fans and their less sporty compatriots to bond over the best in commercial advertising, whether that’s between plays day-of or a few days early. For 2026, celebrities like Laura Dern, Guy Fieri, Ben Affleck, Lady Gaga, Keegan-Michael Key, Post Malone, Melissa McCarthy, Sabrina Carpenter and Bowen Yang have already begun going viral for their respective ad spots.

And you never know — perhaps the biggest surprises are still to come. Check out the best Super Bowl LX ads the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots have to offer, below:

walton-goggins-super-bowl
Anthropic and ClaudeAI

Chris Hemsworth for Amazon Alexa+

Guy Fieri for Bosch

Post Malone and Shane Gillis for Bud Light

Budweiser

Dove

Ben Affleck and “Friends” reunion for Dunkin’ Donuts

Melissa McCarthy for e.l.f

Eos “Is It Cake?”

Kendall Jenner for Fanatics Sportsbook

Ludacris for Frank’s RedHot

“Jurassic Park” and Xfinity

George Clooney for GrubHub

Andy Samberg for Hellman’s

Ben Stiller and Benson Boone for InstaCart

Paige DeSorbo for Kinder Bueno

Andy Cohen for Nerds

Kathryn Hahn for Oikos

“The Choice” for Pepsi

Sabrina Carpenter for Pringles

William Shatner for Raisin Bran

“The Office” star Brian Baumgartner for Ramp

Jon Hamm, Scarlett Johannson and Bowen Yang for Ritz

Lady Gaga for Rocket and Redfin

Sofia Vergara for Sketchers

Emma Stone for Squarespace

Hailee Steinfeld, Keegan-Michael Key and Danny McBride for State Farm

Svedka AI ad

Toyota Rav 4

Adrian Brody for TurboTax

Matthew McConaughey, Bradley Cooper and Parker Posey for Uber Eats

JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War.

