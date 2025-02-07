The Best 2025 Super Bowl Commercials That You Can Watch Now

The 2025 Super Bowl doesn’t happen until Sunday, but a boatload of star-studded commercials are available to watch online well ahead of kickoff. In keeping with the new tradition of rolling out the big game ads in the week before the Super Bowl, commercials featuring everyone from Ben Affleck to Greta Gerwig to the cast of “Fast & Furious” are already up and ready to be consumed.

We’ve rounded up the best Super Bowl LIX commercials so far and will be updating the article throughout the game. Early standouts include “Detroiters” stars Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson putting a hilarious spin on “E.T.” for Totino’s Pizza Rolls, Jeremy Strong going method for Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck in a new Dunkin’ Donuts ad and a moving spot from Dove that spotlights body positivity for young girls.

So before the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles square off on Sunday, out the best 2025 Super Bowl commercials below.

Matthew McConaughey and Greta Gerwig for Uber Eats

Jeremy Strong Goes Method for Dunkin Donuts

Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson for Totino’s Pizza Rolls

Walton Goggins for GoDaddy

Sloths struggle to work in Coors Light ad

Dove tackles female body confidence

“Fast & Furious” crew reunites for Haagen Dazs

Instacart creates the Avengers of food commercials

Willem Dafoe and Catherine O’Hara play pickleball

Glen Powell is Goldilocks for Ram Trucks