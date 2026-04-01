‘Super Mario Galaxy’ Flies High With March Madness on Its Heels | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of March 21–27, 2026, “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” builds on last week’s momentum, remaining in the top spot and climbing to 3.85% of mentions ahead of its release today.

“NCAA March Madness” rises to No. 2 (2.90%), continuing to gain traction as the tournament progresses into the Final Four. In contrast, “Stranger Things” (1.64%) declines notably from last week’s second position, indicating a cooling following sustained post-release interest.

“Project Hail Mary” (2.68%) rebounds strongly this week after slipping post-release, signaling renewed and potentially broader audience interest. Meanwhile, “Major League Baseball” (2.59%) climbs as the season begins, while “NBA Basketball” (1.37%) dips slightly but remains in the Top 10 leading up to the end of its regular season.

Several franchise films continue to build momentum, including July’s “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” (1.74%) and May’s “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” (1.69%), both trending upward week-over-week.

On the television side, “Bridgerton” (1.68%) re-enters the Top 10, while “Daredevil: Born Again” (1.39%) enters, indicating continued franchise engagement in Season 2.