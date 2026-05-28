‘The Crash’ Tops Streaming Chart as Netflix’s True Crime Doc Surges in Popularity

Netflix is known for producing an incredible amount of engaging content across a wide variety genres. There’s hit comedy, like “The Roast of Kevin Hart,” which topped the Samba TV weekly Wrap Report last week. It excels at star-powered action flicks like “Apex,” which had a two-week run atop the chart earlier this month. Then there’s true crime, one of Netflix’s most popular outputs and a constant chart presence, yet never a chart-topper.

That changes this week, as “The Crash” tops the streaming chart. The true crime documentary is up four spots this week as it builds word-of-mouth buzz and becomes the subject of countless think pieces. The “horror movie about raising a teenager” explores the case of Mackenzie Shirilla, a teen who crashed a car into a wall while driving 100 mph, killing her friend and boyfriend.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.

“The Crash” tops this week’s Samba TV watchlist

In second place we find “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War” from Amazon Prime Video. The action movie sees John Krasinski return to the role of CIA analyst Jack Ryan, which he played in a Prime Video series for four seasons. It’s the first of two Prime Video titles in the top five this week, as “The Boys” lands in fifth. The satirical superhero series was making a run for the top of the chart in its fifth and final season, but its finale didn’t draw enough viewership to get there.

HBO Max’s current prestige title, “Euphoria,” slides down to third this week. The drama has one more episode to go in its third and final season.

In fourth is “Nemesis,” a crime series from Netflix, albeit a scripted one this time. The cat-and-mouse series about a vengeful cop and the ruthless thieves he’s pursuing rises six spots this week.

In sixth place is the new Netflix series “The Boroughs.” Produced by the Duffer Brothers of “Stranger Things” fame, the series follows a group of retirement community residents who look to solve the science fiction mystery of their neighborhood.

“Your Friends & Neighbors” on Apple TV+ is up two spots this week, rising to seventh. The Jon Hamm-led black comedy has two more episodes left in its second season.

The kids animated movie “GOAT,” on Netflix, falls one spot this week, to eighth. That’s followed by more Netflix true crime, “Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard.”

We return to Prime Video again for tenth place, which is “Off Campus.” The romantic drama series about co-eds is based on the popular book series.

“Marshals” tops Samba’s weekly watch report for linear

Over on linear, with “American Idol” having wrapped its 24th season, it left an opening at the top of the chart. “Marshals,” on CBS, which had been stuck in second for several weeks, finally rises to retake the top spot.

It kickstarts a big week for CBS, which owns every non-“Wheel of Fortune” entry on this week’s linear chart, seven entries in all.

In second place is the reality stalwart “Survivor,” which capped its 50th season on May 20 declaring Aubry Bracco the winner.

Two more scripted series, “FBI” and “Tracker,” follow, in third and fourth. “Forver Young: A Grammy Salute to Rod Stewart Live” lands in sixth, while the procedural “Sheriff Country” makes its chart debut in tenth with its season one finale.

The aforementioned “Wheel” nabs three spots on this week’s chart, in fifth, seventh, and eighth.