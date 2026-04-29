‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Is in Vogue, Topping Titles People Are Most Excited About | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of April 18-24, 2026, “The Devil Wears Prada 2” rises to the top mention at 4.15%, suggesting momentum is building as it approaches its May 1 release. “Michael” follows closely at 3.91%, also posting a gain as theatrical interest continues to strengthen around its release window.

Franchise films remain highly competitive in the overall mix. “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” increases to 3.28%, ranking third overall and signaling strong continued interest prior to the May 22 release. “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” last week’s top mention, declines to 2.29%, suggesting some continued softening, though it remains firmly in the Top 10. “Project Hail Mary” also slips to 1.51%, indicating cooling momentum compared with prior weeks.

Sports continue to perform strongly, with “NBA Basketball” rising to 3.13% as postseason interest builds. “NFL Football” also enters the upper half of the chart at 2.32%, likely reflecting renewed attention around offseason activity and the recent NFL Draft.

On the TV side, momentum is mixed. Amazon’s “The Boys” increases to 2.31%, maintaining strong visibility as it moves closer to its finale on May 20. However, HBO’s “Euphoria” falls to 1.49% after last week’s premiere-driven spike, suggesting some normalization after the initial surge.

Gaming interest is led by “Grand Theft Auto VI,” which rises to 2.07% and remains one of the few non-film/TV properties breaking into the Top 10. This reinforces the title’s strong underlying anticipation leading to its release later this year.