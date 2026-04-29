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‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Is in Vogue, Topping Titles People Are Most Excited About | Chart

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ScreenShare: A data partnership between ScreenEngine/ASI & TheWrap

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Screen Engine/ASI collects this data via open-ended responses to "What is the one upcoming entertainment release (movie, show, video game, etc.) that you are most interested in watching or playing in the next month or so?" The question is included in their syndicated TractionTM survey, which fields Saturday-Friday each week among over 1,000 media consumers aged 13-64 (Week of 4/18/26-4/24/26).

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of April 18-24, 2026, “The Devil Wears Prada 2” rises to the top mention at 4.15%, suggesting momentum is building as it approaches its May 1 release. “Michael” follows closely at 3.91%, also posting a gain as theatrical interest continues to strengthen around its release window.

Franchise films remain highly competitive in the overall mix. “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” increases to 3.28%, ranking third overall and signaling strong continued interest prior to the May 22 release. “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” last week’s top mention, declines to 2.29%, suggesting some continued softening, though it remains firmly in the Top 10. “Project Hail Mary” also slips to 1.51%, indicating cooling momentum compared with prior weeks.

Sports continue to perform strongly, with “NBA Basketball” rising to 3.13% as postseason interest builds. “NFL Football” also enters the upper half of the chart at 2.32%, likely reflecting renewed attention around offseason activity and the recent NFL Draft.

On the TV side, momentum is mixed. Amazon’s “The Boys” increases to 2.31%, maintaining strong visibility as it moves closer to its finale on May 20. However, HBO’s “Euphoria” falls to 1.49% after last week’s premiere-driven spike, suggesting some normalization after the initial surge.

Gaming interest is led by “Grand Theft Auto VI,” which rises to 2.07% and remains one of the few non-film/TV properties breaking into the Top 10. This reinforces the title’s strong underlying anticipation leading to its release later this year.

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