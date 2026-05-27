‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ Holds Steady Atop Titles People Are Excited For | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of May 16–22, “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” holds the top spot with 4.60% of mentions, dipping slightly as the film reaches its May 22 theatrical release. “NBA Basketball” follows at 3.93%, climbing from the prior week as the NBA Finals approach on June 3. “The Devil Wears Prada 2” rounds out the Top 3 at 3.11%, ticking up slightly and maintaining strong sustained excitement. The FIFA World Cup also enters the Top 10 ahead of its June 11 kickoff.

“Michael” (3.02%) continues to garner attention despite slipping slightly from last week, while “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” (1.63%) continues to generate buzz well ahead of its July 31 theatrical release. Paramount’s “Yellowstone” spin-off, “Dutton Ranch,” stands out among TV titles, jumping to 2.66% following its May 15 premiere.

“Grand Theft Auto VI” sustains its position at 2.22%, maintaining a steady foothold in the Top 10 as anticipation builds toward its fall release. Amazon’s “The Boys” (1.88%) also remains in the mix, leading into its May 20 series finale. HBO’s “House of the Dragon” (1.81%) rounds out the Top 10, pointing to strong viewer excitement ahead of its Season 3 premiere on June 21.