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‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ Holds Steady Atop Titles People Are Excited For | Chart

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ScreenShare: A data partnership between ScreenEngine/ASI & TheWrap

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Screen Engine/ASI collects this data via open-ended responses to "What is the one upcoming entertainment release (movie, show, video game, etc.) that you are most interested in watching or playing in the next month or so?" The question is included in their syndicated TractionTM survey, which fields Saturday-Friday each week among over 1,000 media consumers aged 13-64 (Week of 5/16/26-5/22/26).

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of May 16–22, “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” holds the top spot with 4.60% of mentions, dipping slightly as the film reaches its May 22 theatrical release. “NBA Basketball” follows at 3.93%, climbing from the prior week as the NBA Finals approach on June 3. “The Devil Wears Prada 2” rounds out the Top 3 at 3.11%, ticking up slightly and maintaining strong sustained excitement. The FIFA World Cup also enters the Top 10 ahead of its June 11 kickoff.

“Michael” (3.02%) continues to garner attention despite slipping slightly from last week, while “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” (1.63%) continues to generate buzz well ahead of its July 31 theatrical release. Paramount’s “Yellowstone” spin-off, “Dutton Ranch,” stands out among TV titles, jumping to 2.66% following its May 15 premiere.

“Grand Theft Auto VI” sustains its position at 2.22%, maintaining a steady foothold in the Top 10 as anticipation builds toward its fall release. Amazon’s “The Boys” (1.88%) also remains in the mix, leading into its May 20 series finale. HBO’s “House of the Dragon” (1.81%) rounds out the Top 10, pointing to strong viewer excitement ahead of its Season 3 premiere on June 21.

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