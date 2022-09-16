We've Got Hollywood Covered
Common to Make Broadway Debut in Pulitzer Prize-Winning Drama ‘Between Riverside and Crazy’

The Second Stage Theater production from playwright Stephen Adly Guirgis could get the Emmy, Grammy and Oscar winner his coveted EGOT status

| September 16, 2022 @ 8:06 AM
Common: The Harry Belafonte Voices For Social Justice Award - 2022 Tribeca Film Festival

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Emmy, Grammy and Oscar–winning musician and actor Common will make his Broadway debut this November in “Between Riverside and Crazy,” bringing him one step closer to achieving EGOT status.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Stephen Adly Guirgis (also making his Broadway debut) and from director Austin Pendleton follows ex-cop and recent widower Walter “Pops” Washington and his recently paroled son Junior, played by Common.

Per a release, the play’s synopsis is as follows: “City Hall is demanding more than his signature, the landlord wants him out, the liquor store is closed – and the Church won’t leave him alone. For ex-cop and recent widower Walter “Pops” Washington (Henderson) and his recently paroled son Junior (Common), the struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests and a final ultimatum.”

The Second Stage Theater production also stars Victor Almanzar, Elizabeth Canavan, Rosal Colón, Liza Colón-Zayas, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Michael Rispoli. It will begin previews Wednesday, Nov. 30 and will officially open on Monday, Dec. 19, at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater.

Common is represented by Grandview, UTA, Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light and The Lede Company.

