Conan O’Brien’s 20 Best Late-Night Moments (Photos)

As the famed host ends his late-night career with the final episode of "Conan" premiering June 24, we look back on Conan O'Brien's best moments.
1. Conan Runs Across the U.S.
In his debut on “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien,” the newbie host realizes that he forgot to move to LA before assuming hosting responsibilities — and proceeds to run across the United States in this cold open.
2. The $1.5 Million Sketch
As Conan assumes the impending cancellation of “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien,” he chooses to use the NBC’s large budget to create a nonsensical skit. Check out how Conan involves a Bugatti and the royalties to a Rolling Stones classic to make up this supposed $1.5 million sketch.
3. Old Time Baseball
Conan visits an old-timey baseball game in this beloved clip. In his final “Late Night” episode, Conan referred to this sketch as a personal favorite.
4. Student Driver
Conan guides a student driver with the help of Kevin Hart and Ice Cube. No more explanation needed.
6. Professor Feathers
Will Ferrell politely asks Conan to respect his privacy and resist asking about the furry friend on his shoulder — a request that Conan refuses. Consider this Conan's attempt at "gotcha journalism."
7. Civil War Reenactment
Conan struggles getting in and staying in character as a Civil War soldier. His big dreams for after the war ends? Head out West and become a talk show host.
8. Conan Joins Grindr
Conan enlists Billy Eichner to help him explore his sexuality by joining Grindr under the guise of Frecklef*cker.
9. A Visit to Taco Bell
Conan grants IT whizz Chris Hayes his wish of visiting the Taco Bell test kitchens. Apparently the complete Taco Bell experience includes peeking at employees while they taste test the franchise's newest creations.
10. The Most Iconic Lyft
If you liked watching Conan, Ice Cube and Kevin Hart teach a student driver, you'll love watching this trio ask the Lyft driver the nearest location of a good weed spot.
20. Conan Visits Haiti
As a part of his "Conan Without Borders" series, Conan celebrates the people of Haiti after Trump called it a "shithole country." Along the way Conan finds a new candidate for the U.S. presidency.