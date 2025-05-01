‘Conclave’ Cracks Streaming Top 10 for the First Time After Pope Francis’ Death | Charts

TV so often represents an escape from current events and the world outside, but this week’s Samba TV Weekly Wrap shows a rare instance where art and life collide.

Pope Francis passed away on April 21, the day before the Oscar-nominated film “Conclave” was added to the Amazon Prime Video library. It was fortuitous timing, as the star-studded film follows the politicking and internal machinations of a divided College of Cardinals as they hold a conclave to elect the next pope.

The combination of timing and the move to Amazon propelled the film to seventh place this week, with 740,000 households watching over the course of the week.