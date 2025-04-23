‘Conclave’ Viewership Up 3,200% After Pope Francis’ Death

The viewership for Edward Berger’s papal thriller “Conclave” increased by 3,200% following the death of Pope Francis on Monday, per data and insights company Luminate.

The information comes after the film dropped on Amazon’s Prime Video on Tuesday, during which the Ralph Fiennes-led film acquired 18.3 million minutes of total daily viewing in the United States.

When Luminate compared the total minutes viewed for the film on U.S. streaming platforms for Monday (6.9 million) and Tuesday (18.3 million) of this week to Monday (966,000) and Tuesday (574,000) of last week, data showed a boost by 3,200% in week-over-week viewership.

Francis, the leader of the Catholic Church, died Monday at age 88. Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced the news of his death in Vatican City.

“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow, I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, The Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the Father’s house,” he shared in a statement. “His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His church.”

“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized,” the camerlengo continued. “With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of God, One and Triune.’’

In February, Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital and spent 38 days hospitalized due to an issue with his chronic lung disease that eventually turned into double pneumonia. The Vatican’s Dr. Andrea Arcangeli confirmed the pope died from a stroke and subsequent heart failure later on Monday.

Berger’s Oscar-nominated film, which stars Fiennes, Isabella Rossellini, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow and more, follows the journey of Cardinal Thomas Lawrence (Fiennes) who organizes a conclave to elect the next pope after the Roman Catholic Church’s leader unexpectedly dies.



