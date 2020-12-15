Condé Nast Names Anna Wintour Worldwide Chief Content Officer

Media giant Condé Nast announced Tuesday that Anna Wintour has been named worldwide chief content officer as part of its “new global content strategy.”

Global brand editorial directors will lead publications including AD, Traveler and GQ. Amy Astley, Divia Thani and Will Welch will serve in those roles, respectively. Edward Enninful has been promoted to European editorial director of Vogue while Simone Marchetti is now to European editorial director of Vanity Fair.

“The relationships we have with our audiences today are ongoing exchanges of ideas and opinions, and Edward, Amy, Divia, Will and Simone are masterful in their approaches to creating content that inspires, challenges and delights,” said Wintour in a Tuesday statement.

Also Read: Dawn Davis Named Bon Appétit Editor in Chief

She went on, “As we look to the future of Condé Nast, we will use the unmatched combination of our global reach and local knowledge and identity of our titles to tell the most important, inclusive and inspiring stories of our time.”

Per a release, this new team will “set the overall content strategy, vision and tone across their title’s markets and platforms,” which includes video partnership with the Condé Nast Entertainment team. They are also expected to ensure brand consistency around the globe while reinforcing local storytelling and reporting. The restructuring puts a heavy emphasis on the creative teams at each outlet and is meant to bring “an emphasized focus, across the company’s worldwide portfolio of brands, on quality and reach.”