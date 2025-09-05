Condé Nast’s LGBTQIA+ magazine Them has tapped Ludwig Hurtado as its new executive editor.

Prior to this new position at Them, Hurtado served as editor and executive producer at politics and culture news platform The Nation, where he led multimedia features across the platform and launched several podcast and video series.

His résumé also includes time working as a reporter for NBC News, where his focus was crafting stories for “Dateline” and building NBC News’ very first streaming news network, NBC News Now.

Some of his other work has appeared in the New York Times, New York Magazine, Rolling Stone, Bon Appétit, Pitchfork and more. The 2025 Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree was also the founding editor of the queer food and art zine, Play.

Hurtado’s appointment comes the same week fellow Condé Nast publication Vogue set Chloe Malle as its new Head of Editorial Content, replacing Anna Wintour as she steps into her CCO and global editorial director.