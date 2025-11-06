Condé Nast Fires 4 Employees, Files Federal Labor Complaint Against Union

“Extreme misconduct is unacceptable in any professional setting,” the company says after a reported altercation between HR and staffers due to Teen Vogue consolidation

corbin-bolies
Conde Nast Union logo and CEO Roger Lynch
Condé Nast Union logo and CEO Roger Lynch (Credit: Getty Images)

Condé Nast filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board against the NewsGuild of New York after the company fired four employees who reportedly confronted its human resources department over the layoffs and restructuring of Teen Vogue.

The company accused the NewsGuild of New York, which oversees the employee union Condé United, in its complaint of the union’s “repeated and egregious disregard of our collective bargaining agreement.”

The complaint came after about 20 employees — including Jasper Lo, a senior fact checker at The New Yorker; Jake Lahut, a senior politics reporter for WIRED; Alma Avalle, a digital staffer at Bon Appétit; and Ben Dewey, a video staffer with Condé Nast Entertainment — confronted Condé Nast’s head of human resources, Stan Duncan, over the company’s decision to fold Teen Vogue into its sister magazine Vogue. The move resulted in the layoffs of Teen Vogue’s editor in chief and multiple staffers.

Lahut confirmed the firings on X. Semafor first reported the news.

 “Extreme misconduct is unacceptable in any professional setting. This includes aggressive, disruptive, and threatening behavior of any kind,” the company said in a statement. “We have a responsibility to provide a workplace where every employee feels respected and able to do their job without harassment or intimidation. We also cannot ignore behavior that crosses the line into targeted harassment and disruption of business operations.”

The NewsGuild said the firings were a “flagrant” violation of the contract’s just cause protections, which require formal disciplinary proceedings rather than at-will firings, and violated the members’ rights to participate in collective action.

“Through these illegal terminations, Condé Nast management is attempting to intimidate and silence our members’ advocacy for the courageous cultural and political journalism of Teen Vogue, as well as diverting attention away from the obvious lack of corporate leadership at the company,” it said.

Susan DeCarava, the president of the NewsGuild of New York, said the comapny’s “union-busting, using intimidation and grossly illegal tactics to try to suppress protected union activity, will not stand.”

“The NewsGuild of New York has zero tolerance for bad bosses who harass, target and disrespect our fellow Guild members,” she said in a statement. “We represent nearly 6,000 media workers across the tri-state area and we stand firmly in solidarity, ready to fight for the rights of our members illegally fired from their jobs at Conde.”

Teen Vogue logo (Getty Images)
Read Next
Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Versha Sharma to Exit as Brand Moves Under Vogue.com

More to come…

corbin-bolies

Corbin Bolies

Corbin Bolies is a media reporter at TheWrap, covering the business of journalism, its personalities, and its intersections with media, politics and tech. A University of Florida alum, he previously worked as a media reporter and a breaking news reporter at The Daily Beast. His work has also been published in the Associated Press and…

Comments