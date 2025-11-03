Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Versha Sharma is set to depart the company as the brand joins Vogue.com, the outlets announced on Monday.

Vogue editorial content head Chloe Malle will now oversee both Condé Nast properties in an effort to broaden the overall brand, though Teen Vogue will retain its own name and mission under the umbrella.

“I remember when Teen Vogue launched, I read every page on the bus home from cross-country practice,” Malle shared on Monday. “I loved it then and I love and respect it now and am committed to continuing and supporting its point of view and sensibility.”

Vogue did not provide an exact date for Sharma’s exit.

The development is part of Vogue’s apparent push to prioritize younger readers, with the magazine reporting that younger audiences have been “driving digital growth” for the website as they make up more than half of Vogue’s social followers and YouTube audience, the magazine noted.

“As the media industry changes so quickly, we are thrilled to have Teen Vogue join the Vogue platform, allowing its content to reach a larger audience and inspire young people globally,” Anna Wintour, global chief content officer for Condé Nast and global editorial director of Vogue, added. “We’re so grateful for Versha’s leadership and the impact she’s had during her time at Teen Vogue. Her vision guided it through an important period of change, and she was instrumental in building out the Teen Vogue Summit. We all look forward to seeing what she does next, and wish her the best.”

Teen Vogue is the latest Condé Nast entity to join forces with Vogue, after Vogue Business made its transition into Vogue at the end of October.

“We are looking forward to this new chapter. In our increasingly fragmented media landscape, making all Vogue — Teen Vogue and Vogue Business — accessible in one place sets us up for growth,” Malle concluded.

After Sharma’s exit was announced, Lex McMenamin, the News and Politics Editor at Teen Vogue posted on X that they were laid off and said that several other staffers had also been let go. They also said that to their knowledge there would be no “political staffers” left at the publication after today.

I was laid off from Teen Vogue today along with multiple other staffers on other sections, and today is my last day.



certainly more to come from me when the dust has settled more, but to my knowledge, after today, there will be no politics staffers at Teen Vogue. — Lex McMenamin (they/them) (@leximcmenamin) November 3, 2025









