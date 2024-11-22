Conor McGregor Ordered to Pay Woman $250K in Sexual Assault Case

Conor McGregor has been ordered to pay $250,000 to a woman who accused the MMA fighter of brutally raping and battering her in a hotel. McGregor said he plans to appeal the court’s decision.

“I will be appealing today’s decision. The judge’s instruction and the modest award given was for assault, not for aggravated or exemplary damages,” McGregor said in an X post on Friday. “I am disappointed that the jury did not hear all the evidence that the DPP reviewed. I am with my family now, focused on my future. Thank you to all my support worldwide.”

I will be appealing today's decision. The judge's instruction and the modest award given was for assault, not for aggravated or exemplary damages. I am disappointed that the jury did not hear all the evidence that the DPP reviewed. I am with my family now, focused on my future.… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 22, 2024

Nikita Ni Lamhain accused the UFC star and another man, named James Lawrence, of raping her in a Dublin hotel back in 2018 following a Christmas party. McGregor has denied the claims, stating their actions were consensual. Lawrence was found to not have sexually assaulted the woman.

Lamhain read her own statement before media outside the courthouse, praising her daughter for helping her through her trial proceedings.

“She has given me so much strength and courage over the last six years throughout this nightmare to keep on pushing forward for justice,” Lamhain said. “I want to show [her] and every other girl and boy that you can stand up for yourself if something happens to you, no matter who the person is, and justice will be served.”