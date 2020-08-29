Go Pro Today

Ann Coulter, Michelle Malkin Under Fire for Supporting Accused Kenosha Shooter

Coulter’s comments praising the teen vigilante have been called “heinous” and “pure evil”

| August 29, 2020 @ 11:00 AM Last Updated: August 29, 2020 @ 11:02 AM
Ann Coulter Tucker Carlson Michelle Malkin

Getty

Ann Coulter, Michelle Malkin, Tucker Carlson and Jesse Kelly are among the prominent conservatives under fire for offering support and even praise for an Illinois teen and self-described militia member, who was arrested and charged with the killing two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Seventeen-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse traveled over state lines with a firearm when protests broke out in Wisconsin after the police shooting of an unarmed Black man, Jacob Blake. Coulter applauded his actions and tweeted she wanted the teen vigilante to be her “president.” A Twitter spokesperson later told Salon the site had made Coulter remove the tweet, but not before she was dragged online for the sentiment.

Celebrity chef and activist Andrew Zimmern called her comment “heinous.” “Geeks of Doom” publisher and musician Dave the Third called it “pure evil.”

Also Read: Tucker Carlson Defends Teen Vigilante Charged With Murdering 2 Kenosha Protesters (Video)

But Coulter hasn’t been alone in defending Rittenhouse. On his Fox News show Wednesday, Carlson appeared to justify the killing of two people protesting the shooting when he defended Rittenhouse after he was charged with murder for those deaths of those two people. Observers  publicly fretted that Carlson’s defense was “despicable” and could “inspire others to take similar action.”

Kelly, a conservative radio host, also attracted the attention of Sleeping Giants, a group known for staging boycotts of conservative media. After Kelly tweeted — and deleted — a prediction that Rittenhouse would win millions in lawsuits and be fighting off “hot conservative chicks” as a result, the advocacy group weighed in: “This is the monster that the social media and tech companies have created. He’s got a show on @YouTube and his podcast is distributed by @ApplePodcasts, @GooglePlay, @spotify & @iHeartRadio. The more violent and racist he gets, the more engagement he gets & the more money he gets.”

Also Read: Trevor Noah Wants to Know Why Cops Shot Jacob Blake 7 Times but Peacefully Arrested Kyle Rittenhouse (Video)

In addition, Malkin has been fundraising for Rittenhouse’s legal defense, earning calls from observers to boycott Shopify, the payment platform she’s promoting.

Demonstrations erupted in Kenosha last Sunday night after Blake, who was unarmed and not suspected of a crime, was shot seven times in the back by police in front of his children. On Tuesday night, two of those protesters were killed and a third person injured.

Witness reports hold that Rittenhouse was seen near the protests but not amid them, carrying an assault rifle, before abruptly running unprovoked toward demonstrators just prior to the murders. He was arrested and charged Wednesday.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for COVID-19 (Photos)

  • Daniel Dae Kim Idris Elba Mel Gibson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
  • Wreckless Eric (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
  • Richard Quest CNN Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Moulin Rouge! Boston stage production Matthew Murphy, 2018
  • Todd McShay
  • lesley stahl Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Patrick Ewing Getty Images
  • Neera Tanden Getty Images
  • andrea bocelli Getty Images
  • Judi Evans Days Of Our Lives Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Michael Malone Getty Images
  • dl hughley Getty Images
  • Novak Djokovic tennis Getty Images
  • Malcolm Brogdon Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • jimmie johnson nascar Getty Images
  • kimberly guilfoyle Getty Images
  • shana moakler Getty Images
  • Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • jack nicklaus Getty Images
  • Mel Gibson Getty Images
  • Shannon Beador RHOC Real Housewives of Orange County Getty Images
  • doja cat Getty Images
  • Lena Dunham
  • Peter Thomas RHOA Real Housewives of Atlanta
  • Alyssa Milano Getty Images
  • Antonio Banderas Getty Images
  • Brian Cox Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart Getty Images
1 of 81

Daniel Dae Kim, Idris Elba and Mel Gibson are among the many stars stricken by the novel coronavirus

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content