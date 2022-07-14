Constance Wu Says ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Backlash Led to Suicide Attempt

Constance Wu said she attempted suicide in the wake of the backlash she faced after responding negatively to the renewal of “Fresh Off the Boat,” in a social media post on Thursday in which she talked about her mental health.

Apart from describing the book she wrote while she took an almost three-year break from social media, Wu explained the headspace she found herself in following messages responding to her tweets.

“I was afraid of coming back on social media because I almost lost my life from it,” she wrote.

Three years ago, Wu reacted promptly to the renewal news of “Fresh Off the Boat” in which she starred, tweeting that she was “so upset” because it meant she had to say no to “another project that [she] was really passionate about.”

Later in an interview with Variety, Wu shared that the project she turned down was a play.

“3 years ago, when I made careless tweets about the renewal of my TV show, it ignited outrage and internet shaming that got pretty severe,” she continued in her statement. “I felt awful about what I said, and when a few DMs from a fellow actress told me I’d become a blight on the Asian American community, I started feeling like I didn’t even deserve to live anymore.”

The actress went on to explain how a few DMs she received “convinced me to end my own life,” but fortunately, “a friend found me and rushed me to the ER.”