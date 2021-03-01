Constance Wu Joins Amazon’s ‘The Terminal List’ Thriller Series

Constance Wu has been added to the growing cast list for Amazon’s upcoming thriller series “The Terminal List.”

The “Fresh off the Boat” alum joins Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch in the series, which is an adaptation on the Jack Carr spy novel of the same name.

The series follows ex-Navy SEAL James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Per Amazon, “Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves.”

Wu will play the “risk-seeking” war correspondent Katie Buranek. At a crossroads in her career and looking to re-enter the mainstream, Katie finds an unlikely ally in Reece as she seeks to bring the truth about the conspiracy he’s fighting to light.

David DiGilio is writer, showrunner and executive producer on the series alongside Pratt and director Antoine Fuqua.

The drama is a co-production between MRC TV and Civic Center Media, the two companies behind HBO’s “The Outsider.” Jon Schumacher of Pratt’s Indivisible Productions and writer Daniel Shattuck also serve as executive producers.