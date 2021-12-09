Constantin Film to Pay $1.1 Million in Back Residuals as Part of New Deal With Writers Guild

The Writers Guild of America has resolved its dispute with Constantin Film over foreign residuals and contributions to WGA benefits, and guild members now have the go-ahead to resume working with the “Resident Evil” production company.

As part of the deal Constantin has agreed to pay $1.1 million in residuals that are owed to writers.

The news was announced by WGA West President Meredith Stiehm, Vice President Michele Mulroney and Secretary-Treasurer Betsy Thomas in a member email Thursday, a copy of which was viewed by TheWrap.

“Constantin Film Development (Constantin) has reached an agreement with the guild regarding the payment of foreign residuals and pension and health contributions,” the letter said. “The parties have also settled the pending arbitration claim, which will result in the company paying $1.1 million in residuals due to writers.”

“Therefore, effective immediately, Constantin is once again a WGA signatory company, and WGA members can perform writing services for it,” the email continued.

Guild members were ordered to cease working with Germany-based Constantin in October, citing the company’s “refusal to pay residuals for most foreign reuse,” and a failure “to pay pension and health contributions for some writers.”

In their letter Thursday, guild leaders said that “all writers owe a debt of gratitude to the WGA members who stopped writing for Constantin,” and added that the company “abandoned its attempt to undercut writers’ standards and conditions because of its need for WGA writers now and in the future.”

In a follow up statement, the WGA said: “Constantin and the WGA have amicably resolved their dispute previously reported. Constantin is signatory to the current MBA.”

Representatives for Constantin didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment from TheWrap.