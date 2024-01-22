In the upcoming Apple TV+ sci-fi thriller “Constellation,” Noomi Rapace (“The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”) is an astronaut having a very, very hard time after narrowly escaping a disaster up in Earth’s orbit.

Missing huge portions of her memory and reacclimating to a strangely unfamiliar normal, she’s also seeing and hearing things. Her family thinks something’s wrong and someone we think is a therapist seems to believe she’s come down with a bad case of Space Madness. But her grizzled mission control commander (Jonathan Banks, “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul”) sure seem to lean in the direction of “no it’s not.”

See for yourself in the new trailer at the top of the page right now.

So yeah, sure looks like alien life to us, but we can’t be sure until we see every episode of the series — starting on Feb. 21 when the first three episodes debut on Apple TV+ globally. New installments of the 8-episode series will launch weekly henceforth, concluding on March 27.

Created and written by Peter Harness (“Wallander,” “The War of the Worlds”), “Constellation also stars James D’Arcy, Julian Looman, William Catlett and Barbara Sukowa, and introduces Rosie and Davina Coleman as Alice.

Emmy Award winner Michelle MacLaren (“Shining Girls,” “The Morning Show,” “Breaking Bad”), Oscar nominee Oliver Hirschbiegel (“Downfall,” “The Experiment”) and Oscar nominee Joseph Cedar (“Footnote,” “Our Boys”) direct.

It’s produced by Turbine Studios and Haut et Court TV, executive produced by David Tanner (“Small Axe”), Tracey Scoffield (“Small Axe”), Caroline Benjo (“No Man’s Land”), Simon Arnal (“No Man’s Land”), Carole Scotta (“No Man’s Land”) and Justin Thomson (“Liaison”).

MacLaren directs the first two episodes and executive produces the series with Rebecca Hobbs (“Shining Girls”) and co-executive producer Jahan Lopes for MacLaren Entertainment. Harness executive produces through Haunted Barn Ltd. The series was shot principally in Germany and was produced by Daniel Hetzer (‘Munich – Edge of War”) for Turbine Studios, Germany.