Coolio Posthumous Album in Works With Rapper’s Estate

The estate of rapper Coolio announced plans to release a posthumous album later this year with singles the Grammy award-winning artist was working on before his death, according to the Associated Press.

The album titled “Long Live Coolio” is the first posthumous album release from the “Gangsta’s Paradise” hip-hop star. The first single, “TAG ‘You It,’” was released on Friday and featured California rappers Too $hort and DJ Wino.

The music video showed Coolio and Too $hort in a boxing ring as women twerked. It marks the last piece of visual content Coolio appeared in before his death from cardiac arrest on Sept. 28, 2022, at age 59.

In 1995, Coolio won a Grammy for best solo rap performance for “Gangsta’s Paradise,” which came from the “Dangerous Minds” soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film. He also performed the theme music, “Aw, Here It Goes!” for the ’90’s Nickelodeon sitcom “Kenan & Kel.”

In all, Coolio was nominated for six Grammys and sold over 17 million records worldwide.