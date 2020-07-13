Cooper Hefner Announces California State Senate Bid

Son of the late Playboy publisher Hugh Hefner is exploring politics

| July 13, 2020 @ 11:50 AM
Cooper Hefner

Getty Images

Cooper Hefner, son of the late Playboy mogul Hugh Hefner, is launching an exploratory campaign in the California State Senate race.

The 28-year-old wrote on Instagram that he made the move because “it is time for more young leaders to focus on the future.”

Hefner, who advises Playboy’s CEO Ben Kohn but left his own role as chief of global partnerships in 2019, is running as a Democrat in the state’s 30th district, which includes parts of Los Angeles County’s San Fernando Valley.

In the video announcing his bid, Hefner said growing up in Los Angeles and interacting with its communities’ inhabitants defined his values. The clip features footage of some of those residents wearing masks, which is a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“Our cultural diversity, free thinking and creativity is the heart and soul of California,” the announcement continues with voiceover from Hefner.

